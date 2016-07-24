Trending

Nicolas Marini wins stage 8 of Tour of Qinghai Lake

Buts retains race leader's jersey

Nicolas Marini (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Bettini)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5:19:18
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
4Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
5Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
6Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
7Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
8Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
9Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
10Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team31:04:51
2Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:01
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:23
4Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:46
5Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:50
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:43
7Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:01
8Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:24
9Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team0:06:38
10Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:06:57

