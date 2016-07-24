Nicolas Marini wins stage 8 of Tour of Qinghai Lake
Buts retains race leader's jersey
Stage 8: Ledu - Linxia
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:19:18
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|7
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|8
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|9
|Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|10
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|31:04:51
|2
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:23
|4
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:46
|5
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:50
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:43
|7
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:01
|8
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:24
|9
|Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team
|0:06:38
|10
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:06:57
