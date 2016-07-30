Vasylyuk wins time trial at Tour of Qinghai Lake
Lagkuti takes overall lead
Stage 12: Zhongwei (ITT) -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:28:35
|2
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:16
|3
|Sergiy Laguti (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:40
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattol-Sidermec
|6
|Pedro Herrera (Spa) China Coninental Team of Gansu bank
|0:00:49
|7
|Jason Christie (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:00:50
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Spa) China Continental Team of Gansue Bank
|0:00:59
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier-Southeast
|0:01:01
|10
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team
|0:01:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|41:44:18
|2
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:37
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:01:03
|4
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:30
|5
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:02:54
|6
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:40
|7
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:05:05
|8
|Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:07:50
|9
|Ghader Mizbani (Ira) Tabriz Shahrdari
|0:08:01
|10
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:24
