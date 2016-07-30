Trending

Vasylyuk wins time trial at Tour of Qinghai Lake

Lagkuti takes overall lead

Sergiy Lagkuti (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 8

Sergiy Lagkuti (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 8
(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:28:35
2Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:16
3Sergiy Laguti (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:00:28
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattol-Sidermec
6Pedro Herrera (Spa) China Coninental Team of Gansu bank0:00:49
7Jason Christie (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:50
8Miguel Angel Rubiano (Spa) China Continental Team of Gansue Bank0:00:59
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier-Southeast0:01:01
10Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss BDC Team0:01:12

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team41:44:18
2Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:37
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:01:03
4Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:01:30
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:02:54
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:40
7Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:05:05
8Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:07:50
9Ghader Mizbani (Ira) Tabriz Shahrdari0:08:01
10Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:24

Latest on Cyclingnews