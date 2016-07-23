Trending

Stage seven success for Zurlo at Tour of Qinghai Lake

Buts stays in race leader's jersey

Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tour of Qinghai Lake)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:41:37
2Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team
3Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:00:02
4Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:04
5Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
6Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
7Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
9Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
10Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team25:45:34
2Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:22
4Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:45
5Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:49
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:42
7Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:00
8Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:23
9Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team0:06:37
10Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:06:56

