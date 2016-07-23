Stage seven success for Zurlo at Tour of Qinghai Lake
Buts stays in race leader's jersey
Stage 7: Qilan - Qingshizui
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:41:37
|2
|Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team
|3
|Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:04
|5
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|6
|Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|7
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|9
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|10
|Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|25:45:34
|2
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:22
|4
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:45
|5
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:49
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:42
|7
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:00
|8
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:23
|9
|Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team
|0:06:37
|10
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:06:56
