Kump doubles up on Tour of Qinghai Lake stage 10

Buts continues in race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida5:31:08
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
3Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
7Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
8Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
9Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
10Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team38:36:09
2Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:04
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:25
4Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:53
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:36
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:00
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:26
8Jahir Perez (Col) NLC0:06:41
9Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:07:00
10Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:07:08

