Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake past winners

Champions 2002-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
2014Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Continental Team
2013Samad Pourseyedi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2012Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2011Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2010Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2009Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2008Tyler Hamilton (USA) Rock Racing
2007Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Diquigiovanni–Selle Italia
2006Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil–Shimano
2005Martin Mareš (Cze) Ed' System ZVVZ
2004Ryan Cox (Rsa) Barloworld
2003Damiano Cunego (Ita) Italy National Team
2002Tom Danielson (USA) Mercury Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews