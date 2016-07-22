Trending

Sergiy Lagkuti wins stage 6 of the Tour of Qinghai Lake

Buts remains overall race leader with teammate Sergiy Lagkuti tied on same time

Stage winner Vitaliy Buts (Kolss-BDC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Qinghai Lake)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team4:51:16
2Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team0:00:02
3Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:00:09
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:13
5Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
6Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
7Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
9Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
10Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team22:03:53
2Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
3Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:01
4Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:19
5Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:22
6Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:42
7Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:45
8Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:49
9Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team0:06:47
10Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:06:56

