Sergiy Lagkuti wins stage 6 of the Tour of Qinghai Lake
Buts remains overall race leader with teammate Sergiy Lagkuti tied on same time
Stage 6: Xihai Town - Qilan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|4:51:16
|2
|Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team
|0:00:02
|3
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|6
|Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
|9
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
|10
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|22:03:53
|2
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|3
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:01
|4
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:22
|6
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:45
|8
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:49
|9
|Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team
|0:06:47
|10
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:06:56
