Recommended reading

Axel Zingle takes opening sprint victory on stage 1 of 4 Jours de Dunkerque

By published

Tobias Lund Andresen takes second as Stian Fredheim goes third

AMIENS FRANCE MAY 14 Axel Zingle of France and Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Picnic PostNL during the 69th 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France 2025 Stage 1 a 1773km stage from SainteCatherine to Amiens on May 14 2025 in Amiens France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Axel Zingle (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) takes sprint victory on stage 1 of 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) earned the victory on the first day of 4 Jours de Dunkerque, taking advantage of an unorganised sprint train by Israel-Premier Tech in the closing 200 metres into Amiens.

Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL) trailed the Frenchman for second place while Stian Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility) grabbed third, keeping Classique Dunkerque winner Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) off the podium by one position.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews