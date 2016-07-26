Trending

Marko Kump wins stage 9 of Tour of Qinghai Lake

Buts remains overall race leader

Marko Kump (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:00:13
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
4Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
7Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
8Alexey Voloshin (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
9Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team33:05:04
2Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:01
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:22
4Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:50
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:39
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:02:58
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:24
8Jahir Perez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Focus Cycling team0:06:38
9Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:06:57
10Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:07:05

 

