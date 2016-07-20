Trending

Buts wins Tour of Qinghai Lake stage 4

Ukrainian extends race lead

Vitaly Buts (Ukraine)

(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team4:01:51
2Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
3Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
4Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
6Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) RTS - Santic Racing Team
10Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team13:09:55
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank0:00:12
3Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:16
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
5Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:22
6Pourhashemi Hamid (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:00:24
7Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
8Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team0:00:25
9Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:26
10Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) RTS - Santic Racing Team

