Buts wins Tour of Qinghai Lake stage 4
Ukrainian extends race lead
Stage 4: Guide - Qinghai Lake
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|4:01:51
|2
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|3
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|4
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|6
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|10
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|13:09:55
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|0:00:12
|3
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|5
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:22
|6
|Pourhashemi Hamid (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|8
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:26
|10
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) RTS - Santic Racing Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy