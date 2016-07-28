Mareczko wins stage 11 of Tour of Qinghai Lake
Buts keeps race lead ahead of time trial
Stage 11: Yinchuan Circuit Race -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:39:02
|2
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|8
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|9
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|10
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|41:15:10
|2
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:26
|4
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:54
|5
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:02:37
|6
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:01
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:27
|8
|Jahir Perez (Col) NLC
|0:06:42
|9
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:07:01
|10
|Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:07:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of drop bar bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy