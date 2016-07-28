Trending

Mareczko wins stage 11 of Tour of Qinghai Lake

Buts keeps race lead ahead of time trial

Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela reacts after winning Stage 5 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:39:02
2Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
3Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
8Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
9Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
10Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team41:15:10
2Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:05
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:26
4Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:54
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:02:37
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:01
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:27
8Jahir Perez (Col) NLC0:06:42
9Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:07:01
10Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:07:09

