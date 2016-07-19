Yevgeniy Gidich wins stage 3 at Tour of Qinghai Lake
Buts holds onto race lead
Stage 3: Duoba - Guide
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|3:06:10
|2
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|5
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|6
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|9:08:16
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:04
|3
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|6
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:10
|7
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:14
|9
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|10
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
