Yevgeniy Gidich wins stage 3 at Tour of Qinghai Lake

Buts holds onto race lead

Yevgeniy Gidich (Vino 4Ever) wins stage 3
Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko3:06:10
2Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
5Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
6Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
7Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team9:08:16
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:04
3Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:08
4Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:00:09
5Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
6Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:10
7Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:14
9Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
10Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank

