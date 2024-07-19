Not Tadej, Matteo... Jorgenson denied Tour de France stage win by flying Pogačar on Isola 2000

Visma-Lease a Bike rider mowed down in final kilometre on stage 19 but moves back into top 10

ISOLA 2000 FRANCE JULY 19 Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 a 1446km stage from Embrun to Isola 2000 2022m UCIWT on July 19 2024 in Isola 2000 France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a while, it looked like Matteo Jorgenson would deliver a second Tour de France stage win for Visma-Lease a Bike as he soloed away from the day's breakaway on the final climb to Isola 2000.

However, with 9.5km to go, race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked and closed down a three-minute gap inside the final kilometre, passing the American and going on to win the stage.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.