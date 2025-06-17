Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse stage 3 Live – Another chance for GC action on tough finish into Heiden

Lengthy 195.6km stage starting in Aarau builds up to climbing-packed final 20km finale

Profile for stage 3 of Tour de Suisse 2025  (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Tour de Suisse – Route

Thomas and his teammates are reportedly close to a minute behind the main peloton, working their way through the race convoy.

Arkéa are now pushing on the front, with a Tudor rider and one from Groupama close behind.

Continued pressure has brought the breakaway's gap down to 1:40.

50km to go

Two more Ineos riders also with the former Tour de France winner. Should hopefully be back in the group in no time.

Thomas has Lucas Hamilton with him now to help him get back into the peloton.

The breakaway's advantage is down to the two-minute mark once again, with several teams committing to helping on the front of the peloton.

Thomas appears to be in good spirits as he gets some treatment from the race doctor's car. Will update if his condition worsens. For now, total disaster in his last season looks to have been avoided.

Crash for Geraint Thomas

60km to go

Stefan Küng is now pulling on the front of the peloton, but the gap to the break appears to be stable at 2:35.

There is a watch on offer for the Tissot prize; however. Verstrynge won the first of two sprints, showing his punchy talents as one of the top cyclocross prospects at the moment.

The stage is into the Tissot bonus sprints, but there isn't much of a fight for the seconds on offer, with Verstrynge starting stage 3 as the closest on GC, 3:39 off of Grégeoire's lead.

70km to go

Both Christen and Lecerf are back in the peloton after crashing, albeit with some visible wounds.

80km to go

Here's the overall leader, Romain Grégoire, who will be trying to stay safe throughout the day before he takes aim at a second stage win on a finale that should suit him.

The crash has split the main bunch into two groups, with the first now 2:10 behind the break.

Crash

90km to go

More respite in the bunch. Gap to the breakaway back out to 1:50.

A look back at the attacks on one of several uncategorised climbs on today's route.

While that particular moment of attacking has ended, the next 60km or so is full of more uncategorised climbs and the two Tissot KMs, so that's far from the end of the attacks.

After that hard-fought section of attacking, Groupama-FDJ have regained control of the peloton, allowing the break's lead to grow back out to 1:25.

100km to go

Rider are dropping on the uncategorised climb, and the series of attacks has seen the break's advantage reduced to less than a minute for the first time. Now just 45 seconds separates the leaders and the peloton on the road.

That particular move was short-lived, with them now back in the bunch.

Four riders have made a counter move: Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Alessandor Verre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), James Sknox (Soudal-QuickStep) and Marco Haller (Tudor).

We're into a section of uncategorised climbing now, with attacks being launched from the peloton.

Gap to the breakaway down to 1:10, with Groupama continuing to pace on the front of the peloton.

A look at the stretched out peloton on stage 3.

110km to go

Gap to breakaway really falling now, down to 1:25.

120km to go

Still just 1:50 separating the break and the peloton.

130km to go

Another look at the breakaway leading stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse, led here by Van Moer.

Gap to the breakaway continues to fluctuate around the two-minute mark, now back at 2:05.

Average speed on stage 3 after almost an hour and a half of racing is up at 43kph.

140km to go

The gap to the six-man break of Verstrynge, Peters, Battistella, Walker, Simmonds and Van Moer is continuing to fall, now at only 1:55.

The race is just north of Zürich now, host of last year's World Championships, with the stage set to pass Winterthur, where the men's road race – won by Pogačar – started, back in September.

150km to go

We've had a change at the front of the peloton, with Tudor now coming up to pace at their home race.

Gap to the break now out to 2:30 after the peloton calmed down going through a feed zone.

160km to go

The six breakaway riders in front have extended their lead slightly to 2:10.

A look at Groupama-FDJ lining things out behind. Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Visma-Lease a Bike are just behind them in the bunch.

The peloton is keeping things tight on stage 3, with the gap staying at just 1:50 for now.

170km to go

Gap to the break now approaching the two-minute mark.

Early mechanical issue for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), but there's no stress in the bunch as of yet. He'll quickly be back in.

A look at the early breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse, led by Simmons in the US national champion's jersey.

180km to go

The gap to the six in front is growing, already out to 1:20.

Peters, Walker, and Simmons are all present again, joined this time by Emiel Verstrynge (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Brent Van Moer (Lotto) and Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost).

A group of six riders are now in front trying to form the break of the day.

The first attacks are, of course, being launched on stage 3, with Nans Peters (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto) the first to try. They were joined by Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) before being caught back by the bunch.

A look at the current race leader Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ), alongside yesterday's stage winner Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) at a relaxed start line.

195k to go

Onto stage 3 now and it's another tricky stage on offer, with three short, sharp climbs towards the finale in Heiden set to shake things up.

Hello and welcome back to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 Tour de Suisse!

