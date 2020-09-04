Tour de France stage 7 - Live coverage

Refresh

Cosnefroy has just a handful of seconds in hand now as he enters the final 750m of the climb.

There's an intermediate sprint coming up at KM58, so Sagan will no doubt fancy that. Whether they can get rid of the sprinters altogether, considering that flat run-in, seems a much taller order.

It's working... Nizzolo is dropped, and now Ewan...

Bora are on the front and are setting a strong tempo, looking to make it difficult here for the other sprinters.

Cosnefroy accelerates 2.3km from the summit and Schär swings over and calls it a day.

Cosnefroy and Schär hit the Côte de Luzençon with a lead of just 15 seconds. Cosnefroy will of course want to take the two KOM points at the top, but will he commit to a daylong break thereafter? There are more than 50km to the following cat-3 climb.

Lilian Calmejane is the Total rider stuck between break and bunch.

Schär makes it across to Cosnefroy as the road tilts downhill.

But now one of them, Michael Schar (CCC Team), goes again. Total Direct Energie respond - they look keener to go in the break today.

Those four are quickly caught by the bunch. They never looked too committed to that anyway.

And now we get a reaction, as four riders clip off the front. It's far from an intense start.

No one's tempted to join Cosnefroy.

No one attacks from the gun, but now mountains classification leader Cosnefroy is on the move.

We're off! Prudhomme rises through the sunroof and waves us underway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) is at the front of the bunch as they follow the race director's car through this neutralised zone. The Belgian has become a bit of a cliche when it comes to talk of breakaways, but Lotto Soudal have Caleb Ewan for a sprint today and will prefer to set that up rather than seeing a breakaway go all the way today.

It's an uphill start today, then a dip down, then straight into a cat-3 climb, the Côte de Luzencon (3.1km at 6.1%).

A run-down of today's jerseys before we get underway Yellow - Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) Green - Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) Polka-dots - Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) White - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

We're on the move - just rolling through the short neutralised section at the moment.

Two days ago, of course, we had no breakaway whatsoever, which Yoann Offredo seemed to take great offense at. Others reached for mitigating circumstances like the parcours, the wind, the difficulty of the stages either side, and the fact that even smaller teams have top sprinters and GC riders, but that wasn't good enough for Yoann, who famously attacked solo from 200km on the 2018 Tour. "It’s the Tour de France! It’s the biggest race in the world!" Offredo exclaimed on French TV. "We had no racing for more than three months – you have to be up for the fight."

The riders have gathered on the start line. It wasn't just Mitchelton-Scott on the rollers - plenty of teams were warming up this morning. That's usually a sign we're in for a fast start, with plenty of interest in a breakaway.

Some preview goodness from our friends at Procycling magazine "At the confluence of the Tarn and Dourbie rivers sits picturesque Millau, which will send off riders near the Millau Viaduct, the tallest cable-stayed road bridge in the world, towards a day over lots of rocky hills and 'liquid' hills, otherwise known as the wind. "Three categorised climbs are positioned in the first 100km, with the category 3 Col de Peyronnenc offering the longest ascent at 14.5km. After the Côte de Paulhe, just 1.1km in length, there is another lumpy section then 44 kilometres of leveled-out pavement into the finish town of Lavaur. "The Tour has visited Lavaur twice, in 2001 and 2011, and the score is 1-1 between the break and the bunch. In 2011 Mark Cavendish won the bunch sprint, but in 2001 a group of 25 contested the finish that was won by Rik Verbrugghe."

Coronavirus talk dominated the build-up to this Tour de France, but we've not heard much of it since the race set out from Nice last weekend. Well, it has resurfaced after yesterday's climb up the Col de la Lusette, where numerous riders felt there were too many fans, getting too close, with too few masks. "I could smell the beer from someone's mouth, so if they are infected, the riders riding next to them can also get infected," Thomas De Gendt said. Here's the full story

#TDF2020 @tacx trainers before the stage...Expecting a fast start to stage 7? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EEqXiyNnxkSeptember 4, 2020

In last night's communiqué, the race organisers warned of gusts of 30-40km/h today. That looks like slightly wishful thinking, but most forecasts I've seen have it in the high 20s.

"I am probably the most nervous rider on the team this morning," says Groupama-FDJ's Stefan Kung. That's because he's their big Swiss rouleur, whose main job is to protect Thibaut Pinot on the flat and in the wind. His nerves are understandable given we're not too far at all from Albi, where Pinot lost a chunk of time in the crosswinds last year. He was in despair after that, and Kung will need to make sure it doesn't happen again. "I'm Thibaut's bodyguard, especially on a day like today," Kung adds. "It's very important to have a strong team around him, and my role is to make the decision of what to do and when."

Want to know more about wind? My colleague and certified wind nerd Ed Pickering has done a thread. Cycling and the wind. A thread.The Vent d'Autan is forecast to blow on the Tour today. The locals say that it's a wind "qui rend fou"- which makes people go mad.It blows from the south east, in the opposite direction to the Tramontane, which blows from the north west.September 4, 2020

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, photos all in the link below. Tour de France: Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 6 on summit of Mont Aigoual

👋 Bonjour Millau 👋#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/jwPCRpksdESeptember 4, 2020

The podium ceremony is well underway in Millau, and the riders will be rolling out at 13:25 local time, so in around half an hour. Christian Prudhomme will wave the stage underway some 10 minutes after that.

Here's the stage profile. The wind will be coming from the side for most of the day, and the run down from the Col de Peyronnenc is where things could get interesting. The route changes direction at Castres, tracking west but slightly north, which would turn it into a more of a tail-crosswind. It will all depend on the strength of the wind later on, and whether we have the exposed roads needed to split the race into echelons. The riders will be on high alert for sure. (Image credit: ASO)