Patrick Lefevere steps down as CEO of Soudal-QuickStep

Retirement comes a year early as Belgian team promotes Jurgen Foré to take over as chief executive officer

It's the end of an era as Patrick Lefevere steps down as CEO of the Soudal-QuickStep team. As planned since late in 2023, COO Jurgen Foré will take over the role that Lefevere has held for over 20 years.

Lefevere had promised to remain as the team's manager until 2026 when the team announced that Foré would transition gradually into the CEO role, but the news comes a year earlier as Lefevere will end his tenure on December 31, 2024.

