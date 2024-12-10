UCI confirms 57 men's and women's WorldTour and ProTeams for 2025
First seven women's ProTeams announced to introduce new category
Professional cycling will look much the same in 2025 as it did this year, with all of the current men's and women's WorldTour teams and the men's ProTeams registered by the Union Cycliste Internationale.
The UCI also named the first registrations for Women's ProTeams, a category introduced for the women's peloton as of 2025. All applicants made the cut - Arkea B&B Hotels, Cofidis, EF Education-Oatly, Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi, St Michel Mavic Auber 93 and Volkerwessels.
The Dutch team Winspace Orange Seal received a conditional registration, dependent upon the team submitting additional documents by December 20, 2024, to bring the number of women's ProTeams to seven.
There are a few name changes for the men's peloton but the teams remain the same, with all 18 WorldTeams and 17 ProTeams continuing.
Lotto has lost Dstny and will compete as simply Lotto in 2025. Bingoal WB will become Wagner Bazin WB and TDT Unibet will be called Unibet Tietema Rockets in 2025. The Corratec-Vini Fantini team has been renamed Toscana Factory Team Vini Fantini, while Polti's second naming sponsor changed from Kometa to Visit Malta.
In the WorldTour, the only change is Astana's much-discussed lucrative naming deal with Chinese carbon maker XDS. The team failed to meet an October deadline for registration but has been given an extension to finalize their paperwork by January 15, 2025.
The UCI also confirmed Lotto and Israel-Premier Tech as earning automatic invitations to all WorldTour events as the top two ProTeams of 2024. Uno-X Mobility gained invitations to all one-day WorldTour races as third-best.
EF Education-Oatly and Volkerwessels, as the top two non-WorldTour teams in the 2024 UCI Women's ranking, earned automatic invitations to all WorldTour races in 2025.
The coming season is of the utmost importance for WorldTour teams at the bottom of the UCI Rankings as the three-year promotion/relegation cycle comes to an end. With an infusion of cash, XDS Astana have brought in 13 new riders and waved goodbye to 14, the largest turnover of the league.
The team will count on riders like Diego Ulissi, Fausto Masnada, Sergio Higuita and Mike Teunissen to turn the team's fortunes around. They've been languishing in 21st place in the combined 2023 and 2024 points tally and are over 5,000 points behind 18th place Cofidis.
Arkea-B&B Hotels also have to worry about being relegated as they have been pushed out of the top 18 by strong performances from Lotto and Israel-Premier Tech.
Men's WorldTeams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL
- Team Jayco Alula
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
Women's WorldTeams
- AG Insurance-Soudal Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team
- FDJ-Suez
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv-Alula-Jayco
- Movistar Team
- Roland
- Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL
- Team SD Worx-Protime
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
Men's ProTeams
- Burgos-BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- Team Novo Nordisk
- Team Polti Visit Malta
- Toscana Factory Team Vini Fantini
- TotalEnergies
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Unibet Tietema Rockets
- Uno-X Mobility
- VF Group Bardiani CSF-Faizane’
- Wagner Bazin WB
Women's ProTeams
- Cofidis Women Team
- EF Education-Oatly
- Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
- Arkea B&B Hotels Women
- St Michel Mavic Auber93
- Volkerwessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team
- Winspace Orange Seal
