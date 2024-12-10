UCI confirms 57 men's and women's WorldTour and ProTeams for 2025

Professional cycling will look much the same in 2025 as it did this year, with all of the current men's and women's WorldTour teams and the men's ProTeams registered by the Union Cycliste Internationale.

The UCI also named the first registrations for Women's ProTeams, a category introduced for the women's peloton as of 2025. All applicants made the cut - Arkea B&B Hotels, Cofidis, EF Education-Oatly, Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi, St Michel Mavic Auber 93 and Volkerwessels.

