Total hip replacement for Eddy Merckx 'went very smoothly' after Monday crash

'Tomorrow his rehabilitation will begin' say doctors from Herentals hospital on Tuesday

Eddy Merckx at the 2019 Tour de France for stage 1 podium presentations
A day after fracturing his hip from a fall on his bike, Eddy Merckx has come through successful surgery at AZ St.-Elisabeth Herentals Hospital in Belgium on Tuesday, with the medical staff saying "a full recovery is expected".

According to a report released by Herentals hospital, doctors performed a total hip replacement for Merckx's displaced fracture of the right hip, which they referred to as "a common fracture". Merckx will remain under medical supervision for at least one night before beginning rehabilitation on Wednesday.

