'I think that he can still improve a little bit' - Tadej Pogačar's coach to increase Slovenian's strength and intensity training for 2025

By
published

UAE Team Emirates coaches Javier Sola and Jeroen Swart on how they power and nutrition have changed the sport and Pogačar's preparation

Pogačar stayed calm but up front in the early phases of Il Lombardia
Pogačar stayed calm but up front in the early phases of Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's coach Javier Sola has lifted the lid on the Slovenian's key improvements after his dominant 2024 season, crediting changes in his training programme including strength training and high intensity efforts.

Sola was present at the UAE Team Emirates training camp in Spain on Tuesday where Pogačar confirmed his 2025 goals, with the Spring Classics and a Tour-Vuelta double leading his ambitions.  

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.