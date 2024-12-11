Grace Brown, Saya Sakakibara awarded Australian cyclists of the year

The Olympic gold medallists in the time trial and BMX racing share Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy as Ben O'Connor wins men's road cyclist of the year

Grace Brown on the podium receiving the Gold Medal and becoming World Champions
Grace Brown sweeping up the time trial world title after winning Olympic Games gold in the discipline (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Grace Brown and Saya Sakakibara have been jointly awarded the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy, with the 2024 AusCycling Cyclist of the Year award shared after both delivered a series of powerful results on top of gold medals at the Olympic Games.

Sakakibara added the UCI BMX racing World Cup overall along with wins across four rounds to gold in Paris. Brown added the time trial world title to her Olympic triumph in the discipline, put Liège-Bastogne-Liège on her win tally and she was also part of Australia's winning mixed relay team at the Road World Championships.

