UAE Team Emirates confirm squad have stopped using carbon monoxide rebreathing

'It was an exercise that we conducted over 18 months... We finished that process now' says Jeroen Swart

Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates teammates on the final podium of the 2024 Tour de France in Nice
Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates teammates on the final podium of the 2024 Tour de France in Nice

UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that the team no longer uses the controversial carbon monoxide rebreathing technique to measure athlete performance.

Speaking at the team's media day during their pre-season training camp on Tuesday, Jeroen Swart, performance coordinator, said that UAE Team Emirates have "finished the process" with the technique. He said that it was "an exercise that we co-ordinated over 18 months" to assess rider's improvements during altitude training camps.

