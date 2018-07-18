Tour de France: Stage 11 highlights - Video

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) won the tough stage 11 at La Rosiere with a commanding effort that saw him take the overall leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France. He attacked a select group of GC contenders and caught and passed the last remaining breakaway rider - Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) - with 300 metres to go before throwing his arms in the air in a victory celebration.

It was a short stage at only 108.5km, but a gruelling one with four categorised climbs: the hors-categorie Montée de Bisanne and Col du Pré, category 2 Cormet de Roselend and the final category 1 ascent to La Rosiere. A large breakaway of 21 riders included mountains leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) cleared the field early on, but it was when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked that caused a real stir from the peloton over the Col du Pré.

Team Sky set a brisk tempo to keep Valverde in reach but another attack from Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) put more pressure on their GC riders Chris Froome and Thomas. As Valverde tired, Dumoulin surged on but was soon joined by a chasing Thomas on the final climb to La Rosière.

Froome then followed as Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) chased. An attack from Martin gave way to Froome's solo chase, as the other GC contenders were left behind.

Froome passed Martin and caught up to Dumoulin, just as Thomas made his winning attack for the finish line. Passing Nieve in the final metres, Thomas claimed stage glory and the yellow jersey.

Watch how stage 11 at the Tour de France unfolded in the video highlights above.