Tour de France: Adam Yates finishes with Froome but loses time after stage 1 crash

Image 1 of 4 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) with team director Matt White (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Best young rider, Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Best young rider Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) with team director Matt White (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With around 100km to go on stage 1 of the Tour de France a smiling Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) could be seen chatting to his former teammate Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) in the peloton. The pace was relaxed, the sun was out, and the Tour was finally underway. What was there to worry about?