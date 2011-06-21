The favourites emerge

This stage joins two towns also linked in the 2008 Tour. The route between them is slightly different, though, with the cat 2 Col de Croix Saint-Robert providing a stiff test prior to the final climb up to the ski resort of Super-Besse. Three years ago, Riccardo Riccò led the field home while Stefan Schumacher lost the yellow jersey after crashing in the final charge to the hill-top finish. Neither, of course, will race this year, but the yellow jersey could still change hands. The final ramps are steep enough to split the field and to ensure all the yellow jersey favourites will be working hard.

Distance: 189 km

Highest point: 1,451m

Category: Medium mountains

Sean Yates says...

'In the Massif Central, it’s often so hot the tarmac starts to melt. The stages are hectic until the break goes but the main group will never coast and let a group get 20 minutes. I doubt that the finish is hard enough to cause big splits in the GC guys."





