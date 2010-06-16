Stage 6 - Friday, July 9 2010, Montargis - Gueugnon, 225 km
Today could be the escapees' day
Stage 6: Montargis - Gueugnon
The second longest stage. With four 4th-category climbs and plenty of riding on the open plains of Burgundy, it offers arguably the best chance so far for breakaway specialists.
With the first medium mountain to follow the next day, it might even be a breakaway rider who takes the yellow jersey if the overall contenders decide to hold back for stage seven and the sprinters’ teams have lost the will or energy to chase. Letting a less fancied rider and team take yellow on this stage could be a smart move as they’d do all they can to keep the race together in the days that follow.
Stage map
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy