The second longest stage. With four 4th-category climbs and plenty of riding on the open plains of Burgundy, it offers arguably the best chance so far for breakaway specialists.

With the first medium mountain to follow the next day, it might even be a breakaway rider who takes the yellow jersey if the overall contenders decide to hold back for stage seven and the sprinters’ teams have lost the will or energy to chase. Letting a less fancied rider and team take yellow on this stage could be a smart move as they’d do all they can to keep the race together in the days that follow.

Stage map

Stage profile