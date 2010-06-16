Another stage with 'sprint' written all over it. There are two 4th-category climbs heading south-west from the Champagne centre of Épernay, but little to trouble the sprinters and their teams heading into Montargis.

Expect the traditional first week formula of ‘breakaway + chase = sprint’ to apply. The last time the Tour headed into Montargis the fastmen held sway, as Belgian-based Australian Robbie McEwen romped to victory in 2005.

