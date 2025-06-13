Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse Women: Long solo attack lands Amber Kraak victory on stage 2

By published

Marta Lach second, Elise Chabbey third while Marlen Reusser sixth and retains GC lead

Amber Kraak of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 2 a 161.7km stage from Gstaad to Oberkirch 1047m / #UCIWWT / on June 13, 2025 in Oberkirch, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Amber Kraak of FDJ-SUEZ celebrates victory on stage 2 of Tour de Suisse Women at the line in Oberkirch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women. She attacked from a long-range breakaway on the last climb of the day, dropping her companions and starting a 25-kilometre solo strike. Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) finished second, 1:55 down, after turning into the deviation on the final kilometre but quickly realising her mistake and returning on course.

Élise Chabbey (FDJ-SUEZ) won the sprint for third against Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney at 2:43 back, while FDJ-SUEZ's Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser (Movistar) led home the next group at just over 3 minutes.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews