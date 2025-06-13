Tour de Suisse Women: Long solo attack lands Amber Kraak victory on stage 2

Amber Kraak of FDJ-SUEZ celebrates victory on stage 2 of Tour de Suisse Women at the line in Oberkirch

Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women. She attacked from a long-range breakaway on the last climb of the day, dropping her companions and starting a 25-kilometre solo strike. Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) finished second, 1:55 down, after turning into the deviation on the final kilometre but quickly realising her mistake and returning on course.

Élise Chabbey (FDJ-SUEZ) won the sprint for third against Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney at 2:43 back, while FDJ-SUEZ's Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser (Movistar) led home the next group at just over 3 minutes.

Kraak, Lach, Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck), Henrietta Christie (EF Education-Oatly), and Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) had gone clear from the peloton 56km into the 161.7km stage.

Skalniak-Sójka lost contact on the Schallenberg climb, the other four stayed together until the Buechehübeli. Kraak had been sitting on at the back of the group, protecting the GC position of her team leader Vollering, but as their advantage over the peloton had become smaller, she decided to go for it alone on the final climb.

Dutch rider Amber Kraak on her 25km solo attack Friday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

“I suffered really a lot [in the heat]. Last week I was still in the Women’s Tour [of Britain] with nine degrees and full of rain, so yesterday I had a really tough day. Today I felt a little bit better, but I didn’t feel like I had the best day when I was in the break.

"I had to be there to be a relay for later in the race for Demi. But in the end, the gap was so big, and then we decided to go for the win,” said Kraak.

The stage win is her second Women’s WorldTour victory after the final stage of the 2024 UAE Tour Women.

“It's really special, this is now my fourth year as a pro cyclist, and my second WorldTour win. It’s amazing that it goes this way, and especially with this team. With such good GC riders behind, you can play a bit more, and sometimes you have to work really hard, but other times you can get something back,” Kraak finished.

There were no big changes in GC where Reusser still leads by four seconds to Vollering and 1:21 to Niewiadoma-Phinney.

More to come ...

Swiss rider Marlen Reusser of Team Movistar rides the 161.7km stage 2 in the Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling