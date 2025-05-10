La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering wins rain-soaked final mountain stage to secure overall success

FDJ-Suez leader beats Marlen Reusser and Anna van der Breggen on stage and in GC

Demi Vollering won the 2025 Vuelta Femenina
Demi Vollering won the 2025 Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) defended her La Vuelta Femenina title in style, going solo on the last kilometre of the Alto de Cotobello summit finish to win stage 7 and confirm the red jersey. 

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) finished 11 seconds down to defend her second place overall, with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) completing the GC podium after finishing third on the stage, 25 seconds behind.

Van der Breggen led the favourites' group for much of the 10.3km final climb, catching the breakaway of Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) eight kilometres from the finish. 

