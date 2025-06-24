Recommended reading

Mischa Bredewold powers to victory ahead of Riejanne Markus in Dutch women's national time trial championships

SD Worx-Protime rider denies Markus a third successive victory as Lieke Nooijen completes podium

ALTENBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 29: Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime sprints during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour 2024, Stage 5 a 31.5km individual time trial stage from Altenburg to Altenburg on June 29, 2024 in Altenburg, Germany. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Bredewold took her maiden elite national title on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) stormed to her first elite national time trial title on Tuesday, beating defending champion Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) to the victory in Surhuisterveen.

Bredewold completed the 31.4km course in 40:23, almost ten whole seconds faster than Markus, who stopped the clock at 40:32 to be denied a third-straight title.

