Mischa Bredewold powers to victory ahead of Riejanne Markus in Dutch women's national time trial championships

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) stormed to her first elite national time trial title on Tuesday, beating defending champion Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) to the victory in Surhuisterveen.

Bredewold completed the 31.4km course in 40:23, almost ten whole seconds faster than Markus, who stopped the clock at 40:32 to be denied a third-straight title.

Markus settled for second ahead of Visma-Lease a Bike's Lieke Nooijen, who finished with a time of 40:57, with her and fourth-placed Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) the only other riders in the field to crack the 41-minute barrier on the flat course.

This is Bredewold's first national title at the elite level, and her fifth victory of 2025.

The Dutch national championship time trials all took place on Tuesday in Surhuisterveen in the north of the Netherlands, with flat courses all round, and a number of world-class specialists on the start list for the women's race.

Ymkje Clevering, an Olympic champion rower, set the earlier fastest time of 41:13, which several WorldTour riders failed to beat, and it wasn't until Van Anrooij completed her ride that a better time was posted.

Van Anrooij recorded a time of 40:58, and sat in the hot seat for quite some time, but was knocked off by Bredewold, who would go on to win, and fell off the podium after faster times from final finishers Nooijen and Markus.

Five-time national TT champion Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) finished in fifth, with a time of 41:11, whilst Clevering held on for sixth.

The U23 title, awarded within the elite event, went to Anna van der Meiden (WV Schijndel), who finished 18th overall with a time of 42:40. Maud Oudeman (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Silje Bader (Picnic PostNL) completed the U23 podium.

Earlier in the day, Megan Arens (Grouwels-Watersley R&D U19) took the junior women's title, beating Roos Müller (NXTG Racing) on the 15.7km junior course.

Results

