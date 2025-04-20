Amstel Gold Race Women: Mischa Bredewold holds off chasers for thrilling solo win after late attack on the Cauberg

All Dutch podium in Berg en Terblijt as Ellen van Dijk takes second, Puck Pieterse third, with the favourites all missing out to breakaway

BERG EN TERBLIJT, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 20: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 11th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2025 a 157.4km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt / #UCIWWT / on April 20, 2025 in Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won the Amstel Gold Race Women, soloing to the finish just seven seconds ahead of a group of four, where Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) came around Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the final metres to take the runner-up spot.

They had all been part of a 23-rider breakaway that formed at the start of the antepenultimate lap, following the second ascent of the Cauberg. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

