Amstel Gold Race Women: Mischa Bredewold holds off chasers for thrilling solo win after late attack on the Cauberg

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won the Amstel Gold Race Women, soloing to the finish just seven seconds ahead of a group of four, where Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) came around Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the final metres to take the runner-up spot.

They had all been part of a 23-rider breakaway that formed at the start of the antepenultimate lap, following the second ascent of the Cauberg.

On the final lap, Pieterse forced a selection on the Geulhemmerberg that eventually led to a front group of five, also including Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ).

Van Dijk attacked inside 6km to go, Bredewold jumped across, and the other three couldn't or wouldn't close the gap.

After a high-speed descent into Valkenburg, Bredewold left Van Dijk behind on the Cauberg and held off the chasers both on the climb and the 2km run-in to the finish to take the biggest victory of her career so far.

Bredewold made her race-winning move on the final Cauberg ascent (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had a rough week mentally, the team really pulled me through. Topsport is not easy. You put so much time and effort and emotion into it, and sometimes it doesn’t fall in the right place. It almost doesn’t feel fair, and it doesn’t work like that. It’s hard to win a race. You need a team, and that’s what helped me win today," said an emotional Bredewold after the race, before recounting how the race played out.



"This is how we race as a team. We can always attack, seize the opportunity, and this was perfect. In this breakaway, I was struggling so much. And then we did this little descent, I love that descent, we had a gap, and Puck and Juliette went.

"For some reason, I could not follow them, but I could stay really close, and Ellen [van Dijk] was the perfect companion. I said to her 'come on, we need to do it together, for sure they cannot pace harder than we can if we do it together.' I’m also happy she committed fully."



After chasing onto three lead trio, Van Dijk was instrumental to Bredewold’s victory in another way, spurring the 24-year-old into action with her attack.



"I’m glad she did [attack]. I was maybe too scared to attack. I thought I would gamble on my sprint, maybe I can follow them this time. Ellen went and I thought they would jump, [but] they didn’t. And then I thought 'it’s up to me.' Danny [Stam], behind me in the car, was saying 'now it’s all or nothing, just full gas together.' I hated this Cauberg, but I thought I just keep going and don’t look at the powermeter, just go," Bredewold said.



"This victory means so much. This is Amstel, it’s such a big race, and it’s in Holland. It’s just a fucking dream, honestly."

Bredewold celebrates with the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

