As it happened: Surprise result in star-studded Amstel Gold Race women

Top 10 1. Mischa Bredewold (NED) SD Worx-Protime 4:03'03"

2. Ellen van Dijk (NED) Lidl-Trek +7"

3. Puck Pieterse (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck

4. Juliette Labous (FRA) FDJ-Suez all same time

5. Silvia Persico (ITA) UAE Team ADQ +9"

6. Lorena Wiebes (NED) SD Worx-Protime +1'26"

7. Alison Jackson (CAN) EF Education-Oatly

8. Anna Henderson (GBR) Lidl-Trek

9. Quinty Ton (NED) Liv-AlUla-Jayco

10. Mara Roldan (CAN) Picnic-PostNL all same time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk takes second ahead of Pick Pieterse, Juliette Labous and Silvia Persico.

Mischa Bredewold of SD Worx-Protime wins the women's Amstel Gold Race 2025!

500 metres to go and Persico makes it back to the chasers.

Flamme Rouge! Bredewold is now extending her advantage as Labous comes through to work but doesn't have the legs so Pieterse comes back through.

PIeterse kicked a bit harder and that sees Persico lose touch again. Bredewold has just three seconds on the chasing trio.

Pieterse and Persico come back to Labous and Van Dijk.

Labous now locked on the wheel of Bredewold but the road is flattening out and Bredewold will get the advantage.

2km to go and Bredewold is riding away here. Labous drops the others and catches Van Dijk but isn't really closing in on the leader.

Attack! Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) She is edging away from Ellen van Dijk as Puck Pieterse is launching behind with Juleitte Labous and Silvia Persico. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onto the Cauberg for the final time with a gap of 9" between the two groups. Just over 2km to go.

Into the final 3km they go and the two leaders still have around 8" on the three chasers.

5km to go Leaders: Ellen van Dijk

Mischa Bredewold Chasers +9": Pucke Pieterse

Silvia Persico

Juliette Labous Chase two +1'04"

Attack at front Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) bridging across to her an the three better climbers are distanced.

Attack in chase Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)

Attack in chase Mareille Meijering (Movistar)

Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly) They don't get away, though.

Attack in chase Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike) She is quickly shut down again. However, that has reduced the gap to 40 seconds.

10km to go The leading five are on the Bemeleberg with a minute on the Wiebes led bunch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk and Mischa Bredewold have used the flat and downhill to drag themselves back to the leading trio. This is a big moment as Bredewold is the fastest rider of the five.

With 17km to go, this looks like is could be the main selection. A massive opportunity for both these riders. Labous and Pieterse are about to be joined by Persico, though.

Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) is trying to come across to the two leaders as Van Dijk and Bredewold are just behind her.

Labous and Pieterse push clear as all three of the SD Worx-Protime riders are now really struggling.

Attack! Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) The Dutch rider accelerates as she notices the group has split again and Wiebes is not there on the Geulhemmerberg.

The front group has split as the peloton is now back over a minute and a half again.

Attack in break Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) is alive to the danger and the move gets nowhere.

Attack in peloton! Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAm-Zondacrypto)

Elisa Longo-Borghini (Lidl-Trek)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) And the rest of the big name favourites as the gap dropped to a minute but it is now extending yet again.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) make it across to the attackers.

Attack! Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez)

Puck Pieterese (Fenix-Deceuninck)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal)

Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime)

Back onto the Cauberg goes the lead group as Kraak is immediately distanced after doing a lot of work for Labous.

EF Education-Oatly and Liv-AlUla-Jayco also joining the chase as the gap has dropped to just under one and a half minutes.

Soraya Paladin is now working for her Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto leader of Kasia Niewiadoma despite having the very talented climber, Neve Bradbury, in the leading group.

Mischa Bredewolf (SD Worx-Protime) has started working to help Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez) in the front group. They have very different riders that they are working for here with Kraak working for climber Juliette Labous and Bredewold working for sprinter Lorena Wiebes.

Faulkner, Wiel and Ludwig have just been caught by the chasing group now led by Movistar despite having two riders at the front of the race.

30km to go Leaders: Bunel (TVL)

De Vries (TVL)

Vas (SDW)

Bredewold (SDW)

Wiebes (SDW)

Labous (FST)

Kraak (FST)

Aalerud (UXM)

Moolman-Pasio (AGS)

Bradbury (CSZ)

Kastelijn (FED)

Pieterse (FED)

Henderson (LTK)

Van Dijk (LTK)

Ton (LIV)

Meijering (MOV)

Patiño (MOV)

Roldan (TPP)

Jastrab (TPP)

Jansen (VWC)

Jackson (EFO)

Persico (UAD)

Chapman (UAD) Chasers +1'46" Faulkner (EFO)

Wiel (FST)

Ludwig (CSZ) Peloton +2'24"

Onto the Geulhemmerberg and Juliette Labous is confirmed to be in the leading group along with Amber Kraak for FDJ-Suez with the latter working hard for the French champion.

The race is in bits with the biggest name favourites looking like they are not involved in the fight for this race. Vollering, Vos, Kopecky and Longo-Borghini are all in the third group on the road and seem to be taking it pretty steady.

Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ), Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal) are also in the leading group.

The 18 rider group has just over a minute to the chasing trio and a stunning gap of three minutes back to the rest of the peloton. This could be the race up front, now.

40km to go Onto the Cauberg once again. Just over three hours raced with the average speed of 39kph.

The riders are descending back to the Cauberg for the penultimate time. SD Worx-Protime are not in the position they probably expected to be in, but they are very well placed with three riders at the front of the race.

There are three riders in the immediate chase group: Jade Wiel (FDJ-Suez)

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly)

Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacryto)

Reported leaders: Bunel (TVL)

De Vries (TVL)

Vas (SDW)

Bredewold (SDW)

Wiebes (SDW)

Aalerud (UXM)

Boilard (UXM)

Berg Edseth (UXM)

Bradbury (CSZ)

Kastelijn (FED)

Henderson (LTK)

Van Dijk (LTK)

Ton (LIV)

Meijering (MOV)

Patiño (MOV)

Roldan (TPP)

Jastrab (TPP)

Dijkstra (VWC)

Jackson (EFO) They are said to have a lead of around 30" on the peloton.



50km to go The riders are heading back to the Bemelerberg again.

Abandon Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) The former world champion has spent most of the day working for her teammates but has now stepped off the bike.

A small group of riders have a gap on the bunch.

Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) has been one of the riders trying to force a new group by attacking but the 15 riders are still together for now as they head to the Geulhemmerberg for the second time.

There are just 15 riders left in the leading group.

Three laps to go as the riders cross the finish line for the second time today.

Abandons Ainara Albert (Eneicat CMTeam)

Maho Kakita (BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni)

Multiple moves are coming out of the peloton.

Onto the Cauberg for the second time. Several riders have been distanced on the last few climbs.

60km to go Nikola Nosková (Cofidis) is stretching the peloton out after the Bemelerberg.

Onto the Bemelerberg for the first time today. It has been confirmed that Demi Vollering is back riding again after crash.

70km to go The riders have done over two hours of racing now with the average speed dipping under 40kph for the first time.

The riders are now on the Geulhemmerberg for the first time today.

The race is in absolute bits as the pace from SD Worx-Protime, mainly Anna van der Breggen, causes carnage. This picture shows Vollering in the bunch but this may have been taken before the crash, that is not confirmed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four laps to go as the riders cross the finish line for the first time today.

Breakaway caught The break never even made it to the first passage of the finish line as the racing in the peloton is well and truly on.

Onto the Cauberg for the first time. No update on how Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) is doing or even if she is back riding as of yet.

The race is now on the circuit. They will take on four and a bit laps.

80km to go Robyn Clay (DAS-Hutchinson) has been caught with the peloton now just 55" behind the break.

Crash! Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) One of the big pre-race favourites has gone down!

The final climb before the circuits begin is the Keutenberg. As the gap between the break and the peloton is said to be just under two minutes.

Now the riders start the Fromberg climb.

It is a properly star studded lineup on the front of the bunch as the pace is very high. Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Paris-Roubaix winner Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) all leading the peloton for their team leaders who are slotted in on their wheels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are now on the Eyserbosweg. There has been no updates on times for the breakaway or even confirmation they're still out front.

Onto the Kruisberg now. The climbing continues to pepper the course all the way to Valkenburg now.

The pace is really on in the peloton with the bunch splitting under the pressure over these short sharp climbs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) is already working for Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes. It is surprising that she is working at all as it was expected that she would have a more attacking involvement today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

100km to go Now onto the Nijswillerweg, which may be my personal favourite name for the climbs today.

The riders are now on the Korenweg climb.

Onto the next climb and they now come thick and fast for the rest of the day. The Bergseweg is the first of this group of ascents.

The peloton are riding at the good tempo with the time gap not stretching out to the break at all.

Break: Solbjørk Minke Anderson (Uno-X Mobility)

Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance-Soudal)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck)

Marine Allione (Winspace Orange Seal)

Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels)

Manon de Boer (DD Group)

Vera Tieleman (DD Group)

Allison Mrugal (Cynisca)

Flavie Boulais (Cofidis) Chaser +2'06": Robyn Clay (DAS-Hutchinson) Peloton +2'11" (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's been an update on the timings and there is a nine rider break with over two minutes on the peloton.

Attack! A group has a small gap on the peloton.

Onto the 300 metre long climb of the Adsteeg with its average gradient of 5.3% kicking up right at the end to about 9%.

The second climb of the day, the Adsteeg, is just over 5km away from the riders. After half an hour of racing they have an average speed of 42kph.

140km to go The race is still all together.

Alvarado is pushing on and is trying to form a move over the top of the first climb.

AG Insurance-Soudal very keen on pulling Alvarado back into the bunch again as they lead the peloton.

Attack! Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) The former world cyclocross champion launches the first major move of the day on the first climb of the day, the Maasberg.

Several riders have tried to form the early move but to no avail as the peloton remains stuck to their back wheels.

The first climb of the day, the Maasberg, is just over 6km away for the riders. It isn't much of a climb at all but sets the tone for the 21 other ascents on today's menu.

No early moves coming from the riders just yet.

An Easter treat for Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto) this morning. Happy Easter from the heart of the peloton! 💛 #AGR25 pic.twitter.com/TZl9AltAweApril 20, 2025

157.3km to go The racing has begun for the women's Amstel Gold Race 2025!

Neutral start The riders are riding the neutralised zone at the moment. It is a cool start to the day in Maastricht of 12 degrees centigrade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two years of suspension, Shari Bossuyt has been confirmed to be joining AG Insurance-Soudal in June this year... >>> Shari Bossuyt to race with AG Insurance-Soudal in June when two-year suspension ends (Image credit: Getty Images)

The continuation of the Student vs Master with Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) as they go up against each other yet again today... >>> Anna van der Breggen vs Demi Vollering - An Ardennes face-off between the former master and her apprentice (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the news recently on CyclingNews, Marianne Vos and Visma-Lease a Bike announce a contract extension to the end of her career... >>> Marianne Vos signs indefinite 'eternity' contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until the end of her career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo-Borghini of UAE Team ADQ comes into this race as one of the clear favourites, especially after her very strong performance in the Brabantse Pijl on Friday. @Amstelgoldrace Team Presentation #UAETeamADQ #UnitedToBeStronger #WeRideToInspire #BeyondLimits #Cycling pic.twitter.com/F9WIjJBnZkApril 20, 2025

Sign on is complete with all the riders getting ready for the neutral start... (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a superb lineup of riders at this race today with the absolute top names of the sport present. The likes of: Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez)

Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyona-SRAM-Zondacrypto)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime)

Liane Lippert (Movistar)

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) And many more besides are all riding.