Favourites miss out as breakaway fights for victory in women's Amstel Gold Race

By published

'Since all teams were there, they had a really good chance' says Marianne Vos

Ellen Van Dijk leads 23-rider breakaway at Amstel Gold Race
Ellen Van Dijk leads 23-rider breakaway at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The women’s Amstel Gold Race has a penchant for throwing up surprise results, and this year's race, won by Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime), was reminiscent of the 2018 edition when a strong breakaway finished well ahead of a peloton full of pre-race favourites.

This time around, Bredewold secured a solo victory, finishing just a handful of seconds ahead of a group of four: Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez). 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.