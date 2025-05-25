Recommended reading

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Marlen Reusser smashes stage 4 final time trial to seal overall victory

Juliette Labous is second in the race against the clock as Elisa Longo Borghini finishes third in Lezana de Mena

Marlen Reusser wins the stage 4 time trial at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
Marlen Reusser wins the stage 4 time trial at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) won back-to-back stages, smashing the finale stage 4 time trial and securing the overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas. 

The Movistar rider was the fastest in the race against the clock, beating Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) by six seconds and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) by eight seconds.

