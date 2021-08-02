Trending

Australian rider's bars break and lead to crash in Olympic team pursuit qualifying

By

Alex Porter hits the ground in the opening laps

Alex Porter
Alex Porter after his crash in the men's team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia's hopes in the men's team pursuit at the Tokyo Olympic Games took a massive blow on Monday when Alex Porter crashed in qualifying after his handlebars appeared to snap clean off. The rider was luckily at the back of the team during the opening laps when the fall occurred, meaning that he did not take down any of his teammates but the fall was very much down to an equipment failure rather than athlete error.

The remaining three athletes on the team were quick to call for a re-start, which they technically have do to during the lap in which the incident occurs. It's not clear if Porter will ride during Australia's second attempt but he was able to quickly get back to his feet after the incident.

More to follow...

Daniel Benson
Daniel Benson

Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.