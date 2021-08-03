Olympics: Crash between Denmark and Great Britain in men's Team Pursuit

A dramatic final lap crash in the men’s Team Pursuit at the Tokyo Olympic Games saw Denmark’s Frederik Madsen ride into Great Britain’s Charlie Tanfield, sparking chaos, anger and initially confusion about who will go into the final and ride for the gold medal.

Denmark looked set to win their ride and go into the final after Great Britain fell apart and their third rider Tanfield lost contact. However as Denmark caught him, Madsen failed to see Tanfield and rode into the back of him, sparking the crash.

Both teams failed to record a final time for the full four kilometre distance, leaving race commissaries to work out who qualified for the final.

They eventually ruled that Denmark had officially caught Great Britain and so the final will see Italy ride against Denmark in Wednesday's final.

Great Britain was later given a time of 4:28.489 after Tanfield got up to ride to the finish however that time was too slow to secure a place in the ride-off for bronze.

New Zealand and Australia qualified for the bronze medal ride. However appeals and protests are expected to be heard before the racing on Wednesday.

Italy set a new world record in their ride in a close battle with New Zealand as they enjoyed a clean and fast ride into the final.

Filippo Ganna rode the final three laps on the front, dragging the Italians back from defeat to set a new record of 3:42.307.

New Zealand had taken the lead in the second half of the race but will now ride for bronze after setting 3:42.397.

Australia bounced back from their qualifying ride crash to set a time of 3.44.902 and give them a chance of a bronze medal.

Australia changed their line-up and checked their equipment to set a new Olympic record in their ride and confirm their true level.