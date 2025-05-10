'It hasn't sunk in yet' – Josh Tarling endures agonising 90-minute wait for maiden Grand Tour stage victory at Giro d’Italia

British time trial champion scorches round 13.7km Tirana race against the clock and pips Roglič to career-best win by one second

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Joshua Tarling of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates his first Grand Tour victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

For most Grand Tour stage winners, that taste of victory at cycling's biggest races comes with a euphoric release of achievement, able to cross the finish line with their arms aloft, knowing they have indeed won.

But for British time trial champion Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, that feeling of netting a maiden GT win came only after one hour and 28 minutes of waiting. There could be no grand celebration once Tarling crossed the line in Tirana. Instead, with 52 riders, many of the GC stars and other stage favourites still to come, he just rolled to a stop in front of team staff, downed a bottle of water and recovery drink and went to sit in a tent on a stool, to await either his greatest career victory or complete disappointment. 

