Tour de Suisse stage 6 live – A sprint expected in Neuhausen am Rheinfall

We're past the halfway point of the day as the break hits the 93km gone marker.

At 100km to go, the leading quartet have 1:20 over the chasing trio and 2:20 over the peloton.

105km to go With the two major climbs of the day over and done with, it's largely flat and rolling roads to the finish.

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has abandoned the race.

Schmid led the way over the top of the climb ahead of Sweeny, Gregoire, and Küng.

114km to go Ewen Costiou of Arkéa and the Bahrain duo of Mohorič and Pello Bilbao are on the move.

And now more riders attack from the peloton on the way up.

Two minutes back to the peloton now as the riders take on the Hemberg climb.

121km to go One major climb left to come and it's the Hemberg (6.2km at 5.7%) coming up shortly.

Vlasov leads the mountain classification with 39 points. João Almeida is in second place on 24 points.

Schmid led the break over the top. KOM leader Aleksandr Vlasov nipped out of the peloton to add a point to his tally.

130km to go Meanwhile, the breakaway quartet lead the race over the top of the climb with 2:20 on the peloton.

Nolann Mahoud (Cofidis) and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Intermarché-Wanty) have abandoned the race in the past few kilometres.

The break now coming to the top of the climb, the longest of the two on today's stage.

2:35 between the four breakaway men and the main group.

Gloag has given up the chase now and he has dropped back to the peloton.

140km to go The riders have covered 47km of racing so far in around 70 minutes.

It's 3:15 for the leaders on the way up. Gloag is stuck in between at 1:45 down.

The breakaway is now on the Wildhaus climb.

152km to go Gloag is 1:30 down on the break, while the peloton is a further minute down.

The riders are on a flat section between the opening small hill and the Wildhaus, the 9km, 6.8% second-category climb coming after 50km of racing.

Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease A Bike) attacks from the peloton.

It's still Sweeny, Küng, Gregoire, and Schmid out front at the moment.

169km to go Over an early hill and the peloton has closed in on the attacking group. More riders are trying to jump away.

Yesterday's stage 5 saw a two-man duel for the win at Calanca. Tour de Suisse - Oscar Onley outsprints João Almeida to win queen stage 5 atop summit at Calanca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease A Bike are leading the peloton currently.

The peloton lies at 1:20 down on the attackers at the moment.

Harry Sweeny, Stefan Küng, former race leader Romain Grégoire, and Mauro Schmid are on the move. Matej Mohorič is chasing.

179km to go The riders are off for the start and there are attacks from the off.