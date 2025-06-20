Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse stage 6 live – A sprint expected in Neuhausen am Rheinfall

By last updated

186.7km on the cards from Chur to Neuhausen am Rheinfall, with a flat finishes lending itself to the sprinters

Tour de Suisse 2025 stage 6 profile

Tour de Suisse stage 6 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Tour de Suisse – Route

Jump to:
Refresh

A look at the three men in the chase group, 1:45 back from the break.

We're past the halfway point of the day as the break hits the 93km gone marker.

Copenhagen Sprint praised for parity in prize money for new men's and women's WorldTour races this weekend

At 100km to go, the leading quartet have 1:20 over the chasing trio and 2:20 over the peloton.

105km to go

Race leader Kevin Vauquelin in the peloton today.

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has abandoned the race.

Schmid led the way over the top of the climb ahead of Sweeny, Gregoire, and Küng.

114km to go

And now more riders attack from the peloton on the way up.

Two minutes back to the peloton now as the riders take on the Hemberg climb.

121km to go

Vlasov leads the mountain classification with 39 points. João Almeida is in second place on 24 points.

'Less severe than first feared' – Tour de France start not ruled out for Jonas Abrahamsen despite collarbone fracture

Schmid led the break over the top. KOM leader Aleksandr Vlasov nipped out of the peloton to add a point to his tally.

130km to go

Nolann Mahoud (Cofidis) and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Intermarché-Wanty) have abandoned the race in the past few kilometres.

The break now coming to the top of the climb, the longest of the two on today's stage.

A look at the four-man break of the stage.

2:35 between the four breakaway men and the main group.

Gloag has given up the chase now and he has dropped back to the peloton.

140km to go

Gloag on the attack from the peloton earlier.

It's 3:15 for the leaders on the way up. Gloag is stuck in between at 1:45 down.

The breakaway is now on the Wildhaus climb.

UCI points update brings Women's WorldTour system in line with men's, designating women's Monuments and boosting Tour de France Femmes

152km to go

The riders are on a flat section between the opening small hill and the Wildhaus, the 9km, 6.8% second-category climb coming after 50km of racing.

Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease A Bike) attacks from the peloton.

It's still Sweeny, Küng, Gregoire, and Schmid out front at the moment.

169km to go

Here's a look back at the stage results.

Yesterday's stage 5 saw a two-man duel for the win at Calanca.

Visma-Lease A Bike are leading the peloton currently.

The peloton lies at 1:20 down on the attackers at the moment.

Harry Sweeny, Stefan Küng, former race leader Romain Grégoire, and Mauro Schmid are on the move.

179km to go

Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse!

Latest on Cyclingnews