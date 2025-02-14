Volta ao Algarve 2025
|Date
|February 19-23, 2025
|Distance
|748.1km
|Start Location
|Portimāo
|Finish Location
|Malhāo
|Previous winner
|Remco Evenepoel
|Previous edition
|2024 Volta ao Algarve
2025 Volta ao Algarve results
Stage 5: Jonas Vingegaard stages time trial comeback to win overall title / As it happened
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured the overall title at the Volta ao Algarve after storming to victory on the finale 19.6km time trial that finished atop Alto do Malhão.
Vingegaard covered the time trial with the fastest time of 28:25 with an average speed of 41.4kph beating his teammate and runner-up Wout van Aert by 11 seconds while Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) finished 14 seconds back and in third place on the day.
Stage 4: Milan Fretin sprints to victory in Faro / As it happened
Milan Fretin (Cofidis) secured his second win of the year on stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve after a patient and well-timed uphill sprint in Faro. The Belgian bided his time and waited to launch his sprint until just 100 metres to go passing his fading rivals to take the win ahead of runner-up Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and third-placed Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).
Stage 3: Jordi Meeus wins bunch sprint in frenzied finish / As it happened
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) bolted from a large pack of riders with 150 metres to go and won stage 3 ahead of Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty). Lotto carried momentum ahead of a late crash in the final kilometre, with their fastman Arnaud De Lie well-placed, but he finished fourth. Race leader Jan Christen (UAE Term Emirates-XRG) finished safely in the bunch and will again wear yellow on Saturday's penultimate stage.
Stage 2: Jan Christen claims first leader's jersey with victory atop Alto da Foia / As it happened
Jan Christen earned the first leader's jersey of the 2025 Volta ao Algarve on Thursday with an all-or-nothing acceleration from the breakaway with 400 metres to go that landed him the victory on the summit finish at Alto da Foia. His UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate João Almeida also accelerated on the double-digit gradient in the final kilometre to distance himself from other GC contenders and earn bonus points with a second-place finish.
Stage 1: Filippo Ganna appears to win solo sprint until opening stage cancelled due to bizarre misdirection of peloton / As it happened
In a bizarre ending to stage 1 that saw the majority of the peloton enter the final stretch of 800 metres on the wrong side of the road, the stage was cancelled, after Filippo Ganna raised his arms as the victor. But he was only one of a few riders who made the correct turn on the final corner, so organisers cancelled the stage results and held the designation of a GC leader until the conclusion of stage 2.
Volta ao Algarve overview
The Volta ao Algarve, founded in 1960, is celebrating a milestone 50th edition from February 14-18, 2024, in Portugal.
A prestigious event in its own right, it has also become a significant early-season race that many top riders use to prepare for the upcoming Spring Classics.
More recent winners of the Volta ao Algarve include the likes of Tony Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, Tadej Pogačar, and 2024 winner Remco Evenepoel.
This year's race is held across 748 kilometres and includes five stages that boast something for every type of rider: climbers, time trialists and sprinters, making it a popular early-season race.
The event brings together 13 WorldTeams with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) the top contenders alongside João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Geraint Thomas (Ineos). Julian Alaphilippe will make his stage racing debut with Tudor Pro Cycling.
Defending champion Evenepoel, who was injured over the winter when a postal service driver opened their door in his path.
2024 Volta ao Algarve Stages
- February 19: Stage 1: Portimão – Lagos, 192.2 km
- February 20: Stage 2: Lagoa – Alto da Fóia, 177.6 km
- February 21: Stage 3: Vila Real de Santo António – Tavira, 183.5 km
- February 22: Stage 4: Albufeira – Faro, 175.1 km
- February 23: Stage 5: Salir – Malhão (ITT), 19.6 km
