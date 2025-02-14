Volta ao Algarve 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Volta ao Algarve information Date February 19-23, 2025 Distance 748.1km Start Location Portimāo Finish Location Malhāo Previous winner Remco Evenepoel Previous edition 2024 Volta ao Algarve

Image 1 of 5 Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 5 time trial and overall title at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Milan Fretin wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 3 winner Jordi Meeus of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe moves into the lead in the Points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jan Christen of UAE Team Emirates - XRG attacks in the breakaway on the final climb of stage 2 and takes the race lead with the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Filippo Ganna (left) of Ineos Grenadiers was thought to be the stage winner in a chaotic finish when a course turn for the finish was missed by the majority of the peloton, including Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike (right), and organisers cancelled the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

2025 Volta ao Algarve results

Stage 5: Jonas Vingegaard stages time trial comeback to win overall title / As it happened

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured the overall title at the Volta ao Algarve after storming to victory on the finale 19.6km time trial that finished atop Alto do Malhão.

Vingegaard covered the time trial with the fastest time of 28:25 with an average speed of 41.4kph beating his teammate and runner-up Wout van Aert by 11 seconds while Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) finished 14 seconds back and in third place on the day.

Stage 4: Milan Fretin sprints to victory in Faro / As it happened

Milan Fretin (Cofidis) secured his second win of the year on stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve after a patient and well-timed uphill sprint in Faro. The Belgian bided his time and waited to launch his sprint until just 100 metres to go passing his fading rivals to take the win ahead of runner-up Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and third-placed Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

Stage 3: Jordi Meeus wins bunch sprint in frenzied finish / As it happened

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) bolted from a large pack of riders with 150 metres to go and won stage 3 ahead of Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty). Lotto carried momentum ahead of a late crash in the final kilometre, with their fastman Arnaud De Lie well-placed, but he finished fourth. Race leader Jan Christen (UAE Term Emirates-XRG) finished safely in the bunch and will again wear yellow on Saturday's penultimate stage.

Stage 2: Jan Christen claims first leader's jersey with victory atop Alto da Foia / As it happened

Jan Christen earned the first leader's jersey of the 2025 Volta ao Algarve on Thursday with an all-or-nothing acceleration from the breakaway with 400 metres to go that landed him the victory on the summit finish at Alto da Foia. His UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate João Almeida also accelerated on the double-digit gradient in the final kilometre to distance himself from other GC contenders and earn bonus points with a second-place finish.

Stage 1: Filippo Ganna appears to win solo sprint until opening stage cancelled due to bizarre misdirection of peloton / As it happened

In a bizarre ending to stage 1 that saw the majority of the peloton enter the final stretch of 800 metres on the wrong side of the road, the stage was cancelled, after Filippo Ganna raised his arms as the victor. But he was only one of a few riders who made the correct turn on the final corner, so organisers cancelled the stage results and held the designation of a GC leader until the conclusion of stage 2.

Volta ao Algarve overview

The Volta ao Algarve, founded in 1960, is celebrating a milestone 50th edition from February 14-18, 2024, in Portugal.

A prestigious event in its own right, it has also become a significant early-season race that many top riders use to prepare for the upcoming Spring Classics.

More recent winners of the Volta ao Algarve include the likes of Tony Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, Tadej Pogačar, and 2024 winner Remco Evenepoel.

This year's race is held across 748 kilometres and includes five stages that boast something for every type of rider: climbers, time trialists and sprinters, making it a popular early-season race.

The event brings together 13 WorldTeams with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) the top contenders alongside João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Geraint Thomas (Ineos). Julian Alaphilippe will make his stage racing debut with Tudor Pro Cycling.

Defending champion Evenepoel, who was injured over the winter when a postal service driver opened their door in his path.

2024 Volta ao Algarve Stages

Volta ao Algarve 2025 route