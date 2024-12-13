Volta ao Algarve route undergoes major changes in 2025

The Volta ao Algarve is set for major changes in 2025, with the traditionally decisive Malhão summit finish road stage replaced with a last-day uphill time trial on the same climb.

The Volta ao Algarve is one of Europe's best-known early-season stage races, frequently used by Classics and stage racing specialists alike to polish their form on the demanding terrain in southern Portugal. Last year Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won overall for a record-equalling third time.

In 2025 Algarve will continue to be held in late February (19-23) ahead of the Opening Weekend of Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. However, next year's five-day race route will be much harder throughout.

There is a different, more challenging ascent to the often-used stage 2 summit finish at Alto do Foia, followed by a very tricky, undulating finale to stage 4, and then the Malhão uphill time trial 24 hours later.

The Volta ao Algarve organisers have so far confirmed the presence of eight WorldTour teams for 2025, including Ineos Grenadiers, EF-Education First and UAE Team Emirates and Soudal-QuickStep.

Stage 1: Portimão - Lagos 190km

Profile for stage 1 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

Just as in 2024, the Volta ao Algarve starts with its traditional opening flat stage on Wednesday February 19 between Portimão and Lagos, but the changes are quick to follow.

Stage 2: Lagao - Fóia 177.6km

Stage 2 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

Stage 2 starts in Lago and finishes on the Fóia, the highest point of the Algarve region at 896 metres above sea level. However, rather than its usual straightforward southerly ascent averaging around 6% like in 2024, the peloton will come up the Fóia on one of its two, much tougher, northern approach roads - with two kilometres ranging between 11% and 15% roughly halfway up the climb.

Stage 3: Vila Real de Santo António - Tavira 183.5km

Stage 3 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

Stage 3 is once again one for the sprinters with two classified climbs coming mid-stage before the flat finish in Tavira after 183.5 kilometres of racing.

Stage 4: Albufeira - Faro 175.2km

Stage 4 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

The race organisers call stage 4 "the great unknown of the Volta ao Algarve".

Running between Albufeira and Faro, and with three late classified climbs - the final one a Category 4, the Bordeira, with 17 kilometres to go - on exposed roads, some major GC changes could well be in store.

Stage 5: Salir - Alto do Malhão (ITT) 19.6km

Stage 5 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

The final and fifth stage of the Volta ao Algarve has often been a time trial, frequently alternating in different years with the Alto do Malhão, a climb that has been used as a showdown summit finish since it was first introduced to the race back in 2003. In 2025, though, and for the first time ever in the 51-year-old race, the two ingredients - a last summit finish and a final time trial - are combined.

The flat first 17 kilometre of the stage 5 time trial then culminates with a 2.6-kilometre haul up the Malhão, a short but very punchy climb with average gradients a punishing 9.2%.

Riders balancing their effort on the easier part with such a difficult finale will likely prove a difficult task to do. But pulling it off successfully will likely be critical for the overall outcome of the 2025 Volta ao Algarve and the quest for a worthy successor to last year's winner, Remco Evenepoel.