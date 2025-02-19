Volta ao Algarve stage 1 - LIVE

Refresh

Here's more from Jonas Vingegaard about what he hopes to get out of this week of racing.

130KM REMAINING More kilometres tick by, and the gap remains the same, at around three and a half minutes. The peloton has this firmly under control.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's Jonas Vingegaard spotted in the peloton. He's managed to stay safe without any problems so far.

Not to make readers tuning in from the colder parts of the world too jealous of the riders, but conditions are lovely for racing - dry, not windy, and pleasantly warm at just shy of 20 degrees.

140KM REMAINING Still nothing to report on the road, where the gap between the 8 leaders and the peloton is stable at around 3-30.

Jordi Meus is another who may fancy his chances today. The Belgian started the season in impressive form at Etoile de Bessèges, registering a second and fourth place finish before leaving the race.

De Lie was one of the riders defeated at the Clasica de Almeria bunch sprint three days ago to Milan Fretin. The 23-year-old Freten is again taking part today, and hopes to carry on that form.

Another to look out for is Arnaud De Lie. He's set out his intentions by having his Lotto teammate Brent Van Moer lead the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the sprinting heroes of last year, Tour de France star Biniam Girmay, is another who hopes to compete for the spoils in today’s finale. He’s raced four times already this year, but hasn’t yet placed better than fourth (at Trofeo Ses Salines).

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here are the 8 riders out front, still with a lead of over 3 minutes.

That said, it can take less time to come into sprinting form than for the classics, so Van Aert could yet open his account for the season today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly the headline name on the startlist is Wout van Aert, but his form doesn’t look especially encouraging. At his only race of the season so far, Clásica Jaén, he switched roles during the race from leader to domestique when he realised he didn’t have the legs to compete for the win.

So which sprinters should we be looking out for come the likely bunch finish?

160KM REMAINING Back here in the Algarve, the gap continues to grow. It's 3-40 for the leaders now.

Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) has had a mechanical to deal with, and Jacopo Mosca and Jan Tratnik have been seen with their respective Lidl-Trek and Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe team cars, but other than that it’s all quiet on the road.

170KM REMAINING 2-20 now for the break, who can rest assured they won't be brought back any time soon.

The only riders present in this group who aren’t Portuguese are from South America - Cesar de Paula, from Brazil, and Tivani, from Argentina. Cesar de Paula will also have the benefit of speaking the same language as his fellow escapees.

So, here's a full list of those 8 riders who look set to spend much of the day leading the race: Carlos Miguel Salgueiro (APHotels & Resorts / Tavira / SC Farense) Francisco Campos (APHotels & Resorts / Tavira / SC Farense) Francisco Morais (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) Diogo Narciso (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) Noah Campos (GI Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) Gonçalo Oliveira (Anicolor / Tien 21) Victor Cesar de Paula (FEIRENSE - BEECELER) German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé)

180KM REMAINING That does indeed seem to be the case - it's nearly two minutes for the 8 riders out front, and the peloton has sat up.

Over 30 seconds now for the leading octet. It seems we may have our break of the day.

All but 2 of those riders are Portuguese, representing a variety of the many lower tier local teams competing this week.

8 riders have got up the road and got a small gap.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's a glimpse of some of the riders in the peloton at the start today.

Rafael Durães, one of the riders representing the local Portuguese Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista team, has had to deal with a rear wheel problem.

Vingegaard, Roglič and co will be more focussed on surviving today, rather than trying to gain any time. The parcours is mostly flat, which should make this a day for the sprinters.

192KM REMAINING And we're off!

Jonas Vingegaard with his Visma-Lease a Bike colleagues at the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vingegaard’s main rival for the GC is likely to be his old teammate, Primož Roglič. Roglič was another whose 2024 season was compromised by injury, but he remained as prolific as ever in the race’s he did manage to finish, winning GC in two out of three of them.

The riders are currently making their way through the lengthy 4.7km neutralised one, but will be racing for real soon.

For Vingegaard, this will be his first time racing since all the way back last August, at the Tour of Poland. He was both physically and mentally exhausted by then, after a season severely affected by his horror crash in the spring. If he’s feeling fresh, he could be unstoppable. At his season opener last year, O Gran Camiño, he won three out of the four stages en route to overall victory.

Most notably, the race sees two of the peloton’s most famous riders make their season bows for 2025 - Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič.

We’re about 20 minutes away from the start of what is arguably the most star-studded race of the 2025 season so far — the Volta ao Algarve.