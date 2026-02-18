How to watch the Volta ao Algarve 2026 – Live streams, TV channels for all five stages

Watch the Volta ao Algarve 2026 for an early-season top-level stage race with a high-quality field that includes João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) among the race favourites.

Other riders taking on the race include Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek), which will make for a thrilling GC battle during the five-day race held from February 18-22.

The 2026 Volta ao Algarve takes place over five stages from Wednesday, February 18 to Sunday, February 22.

The race kicked off with a sprinter-friendly 185.6km stage from Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira before the first GC test on stage 2, a 157.1km ride from Portimão to the Alto da Foia (8.5km at 5%).

The time trialist will be treated to a 19.1km race against the clock from Vilamoura to Vilamoura on stage 3. Stage 4, a 175.1km race from Albufeira to Lagos, could be another for the fastmen, though with a late climb thrown in to disrupt sprint trains.

The race concludes with stage 5 and will be the final test for the overall contenders with a 148.4km race from Faro to the summit of Alto do Malhao (2.1km at 9.3%).

There are broadcast options for the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal, the UK, USA, and Canada. Read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch 2026 Volta ao Algarve for free? Yes, Portuguese broadcaster RTP Play are broadcasting every moment of the five stage race. All you need is a free account to stream the action in Portugal.

Where can I watch the Volta ao Algarve in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 Volta ao Algarve through TNT Sports and Discovery+ .

The first four stages are on TNT Sports 1, while Sunday's final stage is on TNT Sports 3.

You can sign up to Discovery+ to stream all stages instantly for £30.99 per month.

Who is showing Volta ao Algarve in the USA

The Volta ao Algarve is being aired by HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

How to watch the Volta ao Algarve in Canada

For Canadian viewers, Flobikes is your port of call to watch the Volta ao Algarve. A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis. Flobikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.

Based in Portugal but outside the country right now? A VPN will allow you to unblock RTP Play while you're abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Volta ao Algarve from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Volta ao Algarve is on, you might think you can't watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you'd be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device's IP address to make it seem like it's in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

