'They put me under big pressure today' - Jonas Vingegaard celebrates hard fought win at Volta a Catalunya and looks to the future at Giro d'Italia

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Dane delighted with latest week-long stage race victory and major World Tour success

2026 Volta a Catalunya: overall winner Jonas Vingegaard on the final stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Volta a Catalunya winner Jonas Vingegaard has said that he suffered but did not come anywhere near breaking point as he racked up his sixth World Tour stage race victory after a fast and furious final day across the climbs of Barcelona's Montjuic Park.

The winner of the two toughest mountain stages and by far the strongest rider allround, Vingegaard ended a race sometimes so close it's decided by bonus seconds, with a 1:20 advantage over closest rival Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious).

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"It¡'s true they put me under big pressure, luckily legs to answer them, they attacked one by one at one point, but I could keep my leader's jersey."

There's no question, either, that whilst Catalunya continues to bolster Vingegaard as the main name for May, it also ensures he strengthens his status as Tadej Pogačar's standout key rival for the Tour de France.

That may be further down the line, of course, but thanks to Catalunya - where the Tour will hold its first stage in Barcelona in the same Montjuic Park as where the Volta finished - UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader will have received their latest reminder that the Dane is very much up for the fight for the summer, too.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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