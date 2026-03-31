A clinical Jonas Vingegaard and a long list of riders MIA – Philippa York analyses the Volta a Catalunya

When I read through the start list for the Volta a Catalunya 2026 I was properly impressed. Everyone who likes to think of themselves as a serious GC racer was present. Everyone except for Tadej Pogačar, who was enjoying a separate program of Classics because he felt he saw a chance to fill in the few holes in his illustrious palmarés. We won’t see him in a stage race until the Tour of Romandie at the end of April.

Other than the world's number one ranked rider, all the big team leaders lined up for the opportunity to find out where they were in the hierarchy and, just as importantly, how the riders they would compete against in the coming Grand Tours were looking too.

There had been some form indicators during Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico but this Catalunya was one of the few occasions when all the players in the GC game were present. Jonas Vingegaard set the standard and, as the only one close to rivalling Pogačar, he was the obvious favourite. However, the number of guys with something to prove was rather large.

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Remco Evenepoel needed to rediscover the form that saw him crush everyone in January and February. João Almeida had to cement his place as a viable UAE Team Emirates-XRG option after a mixed early campaign, and Tom Pidcock hoped to continue his great results and carry that form forward into the hilly Classics.

For the riders who had changed teams, like Oscar Onley, this was a definitive moment, time to step up after the disappointments of Paris-Nice and build confidence. Up against Lenny Martinez, Florian Lipowitz, Ben O’Connor, Felix Gall, David Gaudu, Jai Hindley, and even his own team mate Carlos Rodriguez, the Ineos Grenadiers leader needed to be at the front of race and to be convincing. No pressure then.

Ineos fall flat, Evenepoel with his mind on the Ardennes

At least Ineos started with a bang, thanks to fellow new signing Dorian Godon, the French champion confirming that in a tough sprint after an equally hard day he’s one of the fastest. Doing the same again two days later whilst in the leader’s jersey proved he was that valuable asset: the sprinter who can survive the medium mountain stages. The final points classification victory was well merited.

However, the Ineos GC race never really happened. They tried to take control on the mountain-top finishes but Onley and Rodriguez weren’t able to challenge when things kicked off between the best climbers, and that has to be a concern.

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Not being able to go with Vingegaard when he attacked is understandable but one of them ought to have been in the immediate chase group. The Scot was better on the last stage when it was the punchy inclines of Montjuic Parc, so the strength is there, it’s just his real climbing legs were missing on the longer ascents.

Oscar Onley on the attack on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel found himself in a similar situation but managed the outcome better, though not to the level everyone expected – not quite as bad as the UAE Tour last month, but not the performance the management would have hoped for either.

Looking at how he raced the days leading up to the mountain stages, I can’t help but think this was more of a form test for how he would be in the coming Ardennes races than it was to measure himself against Jonas Vingegaard. In that sense, Catalunya would be judged a success as he was dynamic, strong, and present in the opening days, but then chasing not racing in the high mountains.

Red Bull had the strongest squad for that scenario, but they were relying on Lipowitz to finish things off when Remco was the pre-race leader. I doubt the team management were entirely happy but overall when it came down to the crucial moments they had the most riders present – they just didn’t have someone to rival Vingegaard.

Martinez and Paret-Peintre impress

Yet again, Lenny Martinez proved he is getting close to matching Jonas Vingegaard when the road goes uphill. We saw it at Paris-Nice and here in Catalunya the young Frenchman produced similar performances, matching Lipowitz, who let’s not forgot was on the podium of the Tour de France last year.

I think we can definitely say Martinez's campaign is going well and it won’t be a surprise to see him in the front group of the hilly one-day races in April. His next big GC moment is Tour de Romandie, where he’ll be racing against Pogačar, and though that might be another level higher again, it ought to be interesting. Bahrain Victorious have to be delighted with his progress and development. In terms of positioning and presence, Martinez is doing the rig