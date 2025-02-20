Volta ao Algarve stage 2 Live - Vingegaard and Roglič approach summit finish showdown

Refresh

Bardet is not committed to the attack, and has allowed himself to be brought back. Perhaps he hoped for some company.

We have our first attack: from Picnic PostNL's Romain Bardet.

The riders have started climbing the Pomba.

Wout van Aert is among the cars out the back of the peloton. It's unclear whether he's been dropped, or has an issue.

After cresting the Pomba, the riders will almost immediately start climbing the final challenge of the day, Alto de Foia. So the peloton is approaching the foot of the Pomba as if it were the final climb of the day, and the pace is intense.

20KM REMAINING The pace remains very high in the peloton. It will soon get even faster when they descend a brief downhill, towards the foot of the penultimate climb, the category two Pomba.

The catch is made! With 21km to go, the peloton is now the front of the race.

The leading trio have just passed through the day’s intermediate sprint with the bunch now just 10 seconds behind. They haven’t quite made the catch in time to bring the bonus seconds on offer into play.

Tivani has dropped out of the lead group and has sat up, waiting to be caught by the peloton. The 12 points he picked up in the KOM classification should be enough to see him on the podium later.

As for the rest, we'll keep an eye on Tao Geoghegan Hart, Thymen Arensman, Romain Bardet and Ion Izagirre, all of whom will hope to be up there.

As the break's inevitable capture nears, who else should we be looking out for to compete with Vingegaard and Roglič for the stage win? As a home rider, and the leader of the world's best team UAE Team Emirates, João Almeida appears to be the main threat. He looked good at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, where he finished second overall, and will have the motivation to go for the victory on home roads.

30KM REMAINING Less than a minute now between the leaders and the peloton, where the fight for position is on.

Here's Tiesj Benoot on the climb earlier, putting the hurt on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carvalho is back in the peloton, having been dropped by the breakaway on the climb.

The peloton has also gone over the top, about 1-15 later.

They've reached the top, and Tivani moves ahead to take the points uncontested. That's another four added to his tally, meaning he now has 12. With 10 on offer for the winner of the stage atop the summit finish, he should have enough of a buffer now to take the jersey.

At the front of the race, the climb has seen Carvalho dropped. Tivani is still there though, and is looking to hang on to claim those all-important KOM points.

Tiesj Benoot is the Visma rider setting the pace. The peloton is all strung out, and small gaps are appearing further down.

Visma's pace is causing a few riders to be dumped out the back of the peloton.

Now Visma are back on the front, as the road titls uphill on the approach to the climb's official start.

There’s a change at the front of the peloton, where Visma-Lease a Bike have dropped back, and the likes of EF Education-EasyPost and Soudal-QuickStep are competing with Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe for the front position.

40KM REMAINING The leaders are nearing the foot of the next climb, the 2.3km Marmelete. It’s a steep one, averaging 7.6%, but their lead of 3 minutes should be more than enough to ensure they survive to compete for the points.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s the pace set by Visma and Red Bull that’s bringing this gap back. It really is hard to see past their leaders Vingegaard and Roglič for the win today - although riders’ form can be a little unpredictable this early into the season.

50KM REMAINING It's coming down again now, though. With 50km, the gap between the peloton and the leaders is 3-10.

Looking ahead to the stage finale, one rider who could challenge Vingegaard and Roglič is Geraint Thomas. This is the first race of what will be the final season of his decorated career, following the announcement of his retirement a few days ago. He’s stated that he hopes to make the most of his final races, and will try and enjoy himself today.

More encouragingly for Tivani and the rest of the break, their lead has stabilised the last few kilometres at about 3-30.

The gap really is tumbling - it’s down to 3-30 already. The one man in the break who will be desperate for them to stay out longer is Tivani. The Argentine must have been bitterly disappointed not to have worn the KOM jersey today, after believing he had it sewn up yesterday. For him to have a chance of wearing it he’ll likely need to gain at least another couple of points on the next climb, which is coming up in about 20km.

Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe are still the teams pace-setting. They've got the peloton all strung out in a long line.

60KM REMAINING On a flatter section of the race, momentum has swung towards the peloton, where the pace is up. They've reduced the gap back down to 4 minutes.

Costa has now been caught by the peloton, meaning the race situation is 5 leaders, the peloton 5-10 behind, and nobody in between.

70KM REMAINING The leaders' advantage has grown significantly, up to 5-20 on the peloton. As for those dropped from it, Lino is now back in the peloton, while Costa remains in no-man’s land.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over in Spain, the second stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia has recently finished, and it was an action-packed one. Read all about it here.

That was the same order as the last climb, therefore the virtual KOM standings are: 1 Tivani (8 points) 2 Van Moer (6 points) 3 Bayer (4 points) The points earned yesterday were annulled, but Tivani (who would have worn the jersey today had the result stood) is making up for that disappointment.

Tivani reaches the summit first, to once again claim the maximum KOM haul. Van Moer was second, and Bayer third.

80KM REMAINING As the leaders take on the climb, they're lead is up to 4-40. They'll be out front to contest the KOM points at the top of this one, and should at this rate still be away to do so at the upcoming climb too.

Those five remaining riders are Van Moer, Bayer, Carvalho, Nunes and Tivani. Behind, Costa and Lino are already 1-30 adrift, and Linarez is back in the peloton.

The five leaders are on the climb now.

The leaders are now descending the uncategorised hill they just crested, and will soon be at the foot of the net categorised climb of the day, Alferce (4.3km at 5.2%).

And now Guilherme Lino is dropped. There are only five riders left in the lead group now.

These rolling roads have claimed another casualty in the break, as Fábio Costa is the latest to be dropped.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These rolling roads have already done for Leangel Rubén Linarez, who has been dropped from the break.

It’s been a quiet phase of the race, but things get a bit tougher now as the riders approach some rolling roads.

100KM REMAINING The gap's still stable at around 4-15, as we near the halfway point of the stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Some Visma-Lease a Bike riders taking swigs from their bidons. It's a warm day today, about 22 degrees. Most of the rest of Europe will surely be envious.

A reminder of the eight riders in the break: Brent Van Moer (Lotto) Leangel Rubén Linarez (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Hugo Nunes (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) Fábio Costa (Anicolor / Tien 21) André Carvalho (Efapel Cycling) Guilherme Lino (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

110KM REMAINING The break's lead is now up to 4-25, the highest it's been all day.

Primož Roglič (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race meetings between the two since then have been brief. They competed against each other at Itzulia Basque Country and the Tour de France last year, but on both occasions crashes (to both at the former, and to Roglič in the latter) prematurely ended their contest.

There is of course a lot of history between these two riders. They were teammates at Visma-Lease a Bike for many years, before splitting after Roglič left the team in the wake of a tense Vuelta a España in 2023, when internal rivalry threatened to derail their race. Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between them.

Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe are pulling at the front of the peloton for their respective leaders Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič. The finale of the stage is anticipated to be a showdown between these two stars of the sport.

120KM REMAINING The gap between the leaders and the peloton had come down a little, but has crept back up to four minutes in the last few kilometres.

The action is likely to intensify from about 40km to the finish, from which the climbs come thick and fast. There are three to get over in this final 40km, including the final, category one effort to the finish atop Alto da Foia.

There’s a while until the riders take on the next climb, the category three Alferece, in about 50 kilometres’ time. There are some uncategorised lumps for them to get over beforehand.

130KM REMAINING As the riders are about to change direction westwards for the final three quarters of the stage, the break has a healthy lead of four minutes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the top of the climb, Tivani was first over the line, ahead of Van Moer and Bayer.

Back at the front of the race, the breakaway riders are taking on the first of the day’s five climbs. Like the first three, it’s only rated category three, and the tough climbing is instead reserved for the end of the stage. But there are still KOM points on offer for them to race for.

Leitão's time in limbo is over, as he's swallowed back up by the peloton.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's a look at the day's break.

There’s still a lot of racing to be done here, but over in the middle-east the latest stage of the UAE Tour has recently come to a close. Find out what happened here.

150KM REMAINING 3-45 is the lead now for the eight at the front. Leitão is stuck in no-man's land between them, over one minute adrift.

They might yet see Leitão earlier than expected - the Portuguese rider has dropped out of the breakaway group.

The peloton has sat up, allowing the gap to grow all the way to over two and a half minutes. That's the last they'll see of those nine riders for a while.

160KM REMAINING Those nine riders have a gap of over one minute. It seems the day's break has been formed.

Those five riders are: Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Hugo Nunes (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car), Fábio Costa (Anicolor / Tien 21), André Carvalho (Efapel Cycling) and Guilherme Lino (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua).

Make that nine riders - another five have bridged up to them.

170KM REMAINING Four riders have now succeeded in going clear: Bren Van Moer (Lotto), Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), Leangel Rubén Linarez (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) and German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé).

Attackers are flying out of the peloton, but nobody has managed to make anything stick yet.

178KM REMAINING And we're off!

(Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard is the favourite to take victory on what will be his first summit finish of the season, just as he did in both the last two years. Here he is before the start of the stage, looking as calm as ever.

No rider is wearing the leader’s jersey after yesterday’s annulment. It’s as if the race is starting from scratch today.

So, on to today. The riders have just set off from the unofficial start, and will roll through a 7km neutralised zone before racing commences.

All in all it was a very embarrassing day for the organisers of the race, who have taken full responsibility for what happened.

There’s a great deal of dissatisfaction in the peloton. Wout van Aert and Marco Haller are among those to criticise the organisers.

But first things first, let’s deal with the fall-out from yesterday’s farcical finish. After most of the peloton was sent down the wrong road at the end of stage one, Filippo Ganna thought he had won as the first over the actual finish line - only for the results to be annulled.

We’re about twenty minutes away from the start of stage two, set to be the first GC day of the Volta ao Algarve with a tough, mountain top finish.