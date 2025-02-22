Volta ao Algarve: Milan Fretin sprints to victory on stage 4

Belgian takes second win of season ahead of Jordi Meeus and Filippo Ganna

Milan Fretin (Cofidis) secured his second win of the year on stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta after a patient and well-timed uphill sprint in Faro. The Belgian bided his time and waited to launch his sprint until just 100 metres to go passing his fading rivals to take the win ahead of runner-up Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and third-placed Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe).

