Volta ao Algarve: Milan Fretin sprints to victory on stage 4

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton prior to the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nils Politt and UAE Team Emirates-XRG leads the peloton during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Thymen Arensman and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nils Politt and UAE Team Emirates-XRG lead the peloton during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal Quick-Step), Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Johan Jacobs (Groupama-FDJ), German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) competes in the breakaway during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal Quick-Step), Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Johan Jacobs (Groupama-FDJ), German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) competes in the breakaway during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) An alternate view of the breakaway during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Jan Christen among his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan Fretin (Cofidis) secured his second win of the year on stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta after a patient and well-timed uphill sprint in Faro. The Belgian bided his time and waited to launch his sprint until just 100 metres to go passing his fading rivals to take the win ahead of runner-up Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and third-placed Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe).

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished safely in the bunch and held is overall race lead with four seconds ahead of his teammate João Almeida and seven seconds ahead of Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers).

An all-day breakaway; Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep), Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Johan Jacobs (Groupama-FDJ), the day's most combative rider German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) were caught inside 17km go, while a reduced peloton reset with Visma-Lease a Bike, Lidl-Trek, Intermarché-Wanty, EF Education-EasyPost and Picnic-PostNL lined out at the front of race on the false flat and fast run-in to Faro.

Tiesj Benoot delivered his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wout van Aert to the front inside 3km to go, as the peloton jostled for position while exiting a highway ramp and then on to the small city roads to the finish line.

Just as the field hit the city limits inside 3km to go, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) suffered a mechanical and drifted off the back of the field. He received a quick bike change and then cruised to the finish line, same time as the rest of the field, and held his fifth place overall at 20 seconds back.

EF Education-EasyPost led into the final kilometre and launched their sprint first followed by Intermarché-Wanty as the road hit a gental rise to the line.

Bimian Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) were the first to go, both sprinted up the right side of the finishing straight just as Milan Fretin (Cofidis) flew up the centre line to secure the day's victory.

As Girmay and De Lie faded, Ganna and Meeus sprinted around them for second and third place, respectively.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 began with a few showers but warm temperatures in the town of Albufeira, the scene of the key time trial in last year's Volta ao Algarve.

This time around, rather than leaving one by one, 163 riders began the 175km stage, with Arnaud de Lie's lead-out man Jarrad Drizners (Lotto) and Portuguese Olympic track star Iurí Leitão (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who crashed late on stage 3, amongst the non-starters.

Very early on, four riders formed the breakaway of the day, Belgian Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep), Johan Jacobs (Groupama-FDJ), Leitão's teammate Gorka Sorrain, and the mountains classification leader, German Nicolas Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé).

Tivani added a useful stack of points when the four went over the second-category Alto do Malhão after 40km, the climb set to be revisited by the peloton as the summit of Sunday's final time trial.

But for the quartet, the bigger question was whether their large margin of nearly eight minutes would be enough stay away over the series of climbs in the finale and perhaps fight for victory in Algarve's third and last road stage of 2025.

If the presence of two WorldTour riders in the breakaway of the day was already a novelty in this year's Algarve – so far they've been exclusively made up of ProTeam and Continental racers – the next unexpected ingredient emerged when a Bahrain Victorious duo, Vlad Van Mechelen and Afonso Eulalio, counter-attacked from the peloton.

After 120km, by the foot of the third-category Picota, the two had been swept up again and the four-man breakaway tackled the first of the three late climbs on the stage still three minutes ahead.

Impressively, despite the noted rising in pace by EF Education-EasyPost, Visma-Lease A Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe behind, it had little impact, with the four maintaining almost all of their advantage by the intermediate sprint at Loulé, 40km from the finish.

The addition of Intermarché-Wanty and Tudor to the chase on the approach to the final two climbs of the day, the third-category Santa Barbara and fourth-category Bordeira proved more effective in cutting the gap, though.

Tivani, conscious his main goal was to rack up as many mountain points as possible, put in much of the spadework on the approach and the four continued to work well on the ascent.

Time triallists like Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), looking to impact on the final chrono on Sunday, were amongst the first to drop back of their own volition as the road steepened, and a concerted effort by Visma-Lease A Bike shredded the pack even further.

Just 30 seconds separated the stage leaders from the Visma-led peloton by the summit of the Santa Barbara and if the road had followed with a clear descent, it might yet have allowed them to stay away.

Instead, the false flats and fourth-category ascent of Bordeira proved a tricky combination to handle, even if the peloton briefly eased back a little to ensure they reeled the break in as late as possible.

But when the road steepened notably on the Bordeira, Visma turned up the throttle again and with 18km to go, the break was over and a 60-strong lead peloton began a breakneck descent back to the coast and the finish.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling