Volta ao Algarve: Filippo Ganna wins opening stage sprint in bizarre misdirection for majority of peloton

Image 1 of 10 Volta ao Algarve 2025: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) easily wins stage 1 sprint as majority of peloton veer off course at roundabout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Rui Costa of EF Education-EasyPost (far left), Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike and Julian Alaphilippe of Tudor Pro Cycling Team lead the peloton once the breakaway was caught with under 25km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Victor Cesar de Paula of Feirense-Beeceler leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike competes on 192,2km stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Wanty rides in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ competes) during the early kilometres of stage 1 d (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Primož Roglič rides among his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A view of the peloton passing through Albufera village (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton passing through Albufera village after a start in Portimao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Stage 1 begin in Portimao and heads to Lagos on Wednesday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve after a bizarre final that saw the majority of the peloton enter the final stretch on the wrong side of the roadside median and barriers, through an unblocked deviation, and attempt to sprint among the crowds of fans lined up to watch the race at the finish line in Lagos.

Ganna was among the few riders who made the correct deviation on the left side of the median and roadside barriers inside the final few hundred metres and so crossed the line with the solo victory.

Ganna crossed the line one second ahead of runner-up Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) and Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). Ganna now leads the overall classification.

"I took the correct way, and the win," said Ganna who finished second overall in the 2023 edition. "The stage was hard, long, warm but it was nice to be back here in Algarve. Everything I enjoy being back. Two years ago, I didn't drop in the climbs. We will see now. It is steep so we will see what happens. It is important to arrive with a good feeling and we will see what more can happen.

It has been reported that as the lead commissaire and official's vehicle was directed off the route deviation inside the final few hundred metres to the righthand side of the median and roadside barriers, and that the majority of the peloton followed because the deviation was not adequately blocked off.

Although a lead motorcycle official and marshal signalled to the peloton to deviate to their left, they appeared to have been positioned too far along the course for the peloton to see or react in time.

Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) reacted to the chaotic final saying that the officials and organisers need to face consequences for such a dangerous finish.

"You could see that on the last kilometre, the deviation wasn't blocked by the officials, and obviously when the riders are coming, they follow the motorbikes, like they always do. And for me, it's pretty ridiculous because we suffered 190km to put ourselves in the perfect position and then it is basically everything for nothing," he said.

"It is a joke. Something where there need to be consequences for the officials and the organisers because it cannot always be the riders who are to blame. We are in the heat of the moment, it is a race situation, and it is frustrating. It is always the same finish, but this is why we have fences, we have officials, and motorbikes who guide us, that was just poor. It is very frustrating for all of the riders because we want to have the best one to win it and not by chance."

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling