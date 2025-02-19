Volta ao Algarve: Filippo Ganna wins opening stage sprint in bizarre misdirection for majority of peloton
What was set up as a bunch sprint in Lagos ends with a solo victory for Ineos Grenadiers rider as others miss final turn
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve after a bizarre final that saw the majority of the peloton enter the final stretch on the wrong side of the roadside median and barriers, through an unblocked deviation, and attempt to sprint among the crowds of fans lined up to watch the race at the finish line in Lagos.
Ganna was among the few riders who made the correct deviation on the left side of the median and roadside barriers inside the final few hundred metres and so crossed the line with the solo victory.
Ganna crossed the line one second ahead of runner-up Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) and Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). Ganna now leads the overall classification.
"I took the correct way, and the win," said Ganna who finished second overall in the 2023 edition. "The stage was hard, long, warm but it was nice to be back here in Algarve. Everything I enjoy being back. Two years ago, I didn't drop in the climbs. We will see now. It is steep so we will see what happens. It is important to arrive with a good feeling and we will see what more can happen.
It has been reported that as the lead commissaire and official's vehicle was directed off the route deviation inside the final few hundred metres to the righthand side of the median and roadside barriers, and that the majority of the peloton followed because the deviation was not adequately blocked off.
Although a lead motorcycle official and marshal signalled to the peloton to deviate to their left, they appeared to have been positioned too far along the course for the peloton to see or react in time.
Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) reacted to the chaotic final saying that the officials and organisers need to face consequences for such a dangerous finish.
"You could see that on the last kilometre, the deviation wasn't blocked by the officials, and obviously when the riders are coming, they follow the motorbikes, like they always do. And for me, it's pretty ridiculous because we suffered 190km to put ourselves in the perfect position and then it is basically everything for nothing," he said.
"It is a joke. Something where there need to be consequences for the officials and the organisers because it cannot always be the riders who are to blame. We are in the heat of the moment, it is a race situation, and it is frustrating. It is always the same finish, but this is why we have fences, we have officials, and motorbikes who guide us, that was just poor. It is very frustrating for all of the riders because we want to have the best one to win it and not by chance."
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Vuelta a Andalucia: Maxim Van Gils wins stage 1 into Cueva de Nerja
UAE Tour: Tadej Pogačar crushes GC opposition to take Jebel Jais stage 3 summit finish victory
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Confusion as peloton takes wrong turn in finale of stage 1 at Volta ao AlgarveThe peloton tackles a traditional opening flat opening stage between Portimão and Lagos
-
Best bike lights of 2025 - Tried and tested options for night time ridingThe best bike lights help you see, be seen, and keep you safe when cycling on and off road
-
Chaos as peloton taken onto wrong side of race barriers on sprint finish at Volta ao AlgarveMajority of sprinters attempt finish amongst crowds and fans rather than finish straight
-
Volta ao Algarve: Filippo Ganna wins opening stage sprint in bizarre misdirection for majority of pelotonWhat was set up as a bunch sprint in Lagos ends with a solo victory for Ineos Grenadiers rider as others miss final turn