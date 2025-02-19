Volta ao Algarve: Filippo Ganna wins opening stage sprint in bizarre misdirection for majority of peloton

What was set up as a bunch sprint in Lagos ends with a solo victory for Ineos Grenadiers rider as others miss final turn

LAGOS PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 1 a 1922km stage from Portimao to Lagos on February 19 2025 in Lagos Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Volta ao Algarve 2025: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) easily wins stage 1 sprint as majority of peloton veer off course at roundabout(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)


Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve after a bizarre final that saw the majority of the peloton enter the final stretch on the wrong side of the roadside median and barriers, through an unblocked deviation, and attempt to sprint among the crowds of fans lined up to watch the race at the finish line in Lagos.

Bizarre finish at Volta ao Algarve 2025

Chaos as peloton taken onto wrong side of race barriers on sprint finish at Volta ao Algarve
