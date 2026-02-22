Volta ao Algarve stage 5 LIVE: GC in the balance ahead of tough climactic stage

The race for the overall victory as the peloton tackles 153.1km from Faro to the summit of Alto do Malhão

LAGOS, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 21: Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team Lidl - Trek - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 4 a 175.1km stage from Albufeira to Lagos on February 21, 2026 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
2026 Volta ao Algarve route

2026 Volta ao Algarve route stage 5 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

Race Situation

The race will begin at 12:10 GMT

A reminder of what happened yesterday.

One of Portugal’s best riders, António Morgado, will not start today pulling out with illness. He hasn’t quite looked his best this race, but will still be missed by UAE leader João Almeida as he plots to take the overall victory today.

Here’s yesterday’s winner Paul Magier at the start this morning in Faro. Having won two stages at this race, his job is done, though he’ll want to make sure he finishes safely today and seals the green jersey he’s wearing as leader of the points classification.

FARO, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 22: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Green Points Jersey prior to the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 5 a 148.4km stage from Faro to Malhao - Loule 512m on February 22, 2026 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first thing to report is that there has been a correction in the GC rankings since yesterday’s finish. At the time a spit of seven seconds was given in the peloton, with Seixas caught the wrong side of it and losing 7 seconds as a result. But they have now all been given the same time, meaning Seixas is just 7 seconds down on Ayuso on GC, rather than 14.

We’re all set for the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve, where the fate of the yellow jersey will be determined.

Can Juan Ayuso hold on to his overall lead? Or will Paul Seixas gain the time he needs to depose him? Or can João Almeida or one of the riders further behind pull off a surprise? The stage is set for an exciting finale.

Hello and welcome to the fifth and final stage of the 2026 Volta ao Algarve!

