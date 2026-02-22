Volta ao Algarve stage 5 LIVE: GC in the balance ahead of tough climactic stage

Refresh

A reminder of what happened yesterday. Volta ao Algarve: Paul Magnier doubles up with another sprint victory on stage 4

One of Portugal’s best riders, António Morgado, will not start today pulling out with illness. He hasn’t quite looked his best this race, but will still be missed by UAE leader João Almeida as he plots to take the overall victory today.

Here’s yesterday’s winner Paul Magier at the start this morning in Faro. Having won two stages at this race, his job is done, though he’ll want to make sure he finishes safely today and seals the green jersey he’s wearing as leader of the points classification. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first thing to report is that there has been a correction in the GC rankings since yesterday’s finish. At the time a spit of seven seconds was given in the peloton, with Seixas caught the wrong side of it and losing 7 seconds as a result. But they have now all been given the same time, meaning Seixas is just 7 seconds down on Ayuso on GC, rather than 14.

We’re all set for the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve, where the fate of the yellow jersey will be determined. Can Juan Ayuso hold on to his overall lead? Or will Paul Seixas gain the time he needs to depose him? Or can João Almeida or one of the riders further behind pull off a surprise? The stage is set for an exciting finale.

Hello and welcome to the fifth and final stage of the 2026 Volta ao Algarve!