Volta ao Algarve: Jonas Vingegaard stages time trial comeback to win overall title

By ,
published

Dane dominates final stage TT to leapfrog Almeida and claim Volta victory in Malhão

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
MALHAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 5 a 196 individual time trial stage from Salir to Malhao 477m on February 23 2025 in Malhao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured the overall title at the Volta ao Algarve after storming to victory on the finale 19.6km time trial that finished atop Alto do Malhão.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

More race results
Dorian Godon celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner during the 57th Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2025

Tour des Alpes-Maritimes: Christian Scaroni claims overall victory as Dorian Godon wins stage 2 from reduced group sprint
Aldo Taillieu (Lotto Development Team) wins prologue at Tour du Rwanda

Tour du Rwanda: Aldo Taillieu secures first leader's jersey with prologue victory
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Clasica de Almeria Womens Elite 2025

Ally Wollaston dominates bunch sprint to win Clasica de Almeria
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews