Volta ao Algarve stage 3 Live - Van Aert and Girmay poised for sprint finish

Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe are also at the front. Their sprinter Jordi Meeus is another candidate for the stage win in a bunch finish.

50KM REMAINING The peloton will be climbing the Faz Fato hill soon, which lasts 4.4km and averages 3.1%.

EF Education-EasyPost are now leading the peloton alongside Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé. They presumably want to keep the race controlled, for sprinter Madis Mihkels.

That’s part one of the team’s plan executed - but they still need to ensure Tivani gets to the top first. They’re still leading the peloton as they approach the climb but only have two domestiques left.

The final three survivors of the break are brought back, with 53km to go.

It looks like Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé are going to have their way. They have the three leaders in their sights now, and look set to make the catch.

Most of the break has just been caught, 56km from the finish. But Salgueiro is still out there, and has been joined by Silva and Fonte.

Salgueiro has succeeded in breaking clear from the rest.

Not all the riders in the break have given up yet, however. It’s breaking up as they’ve started to attack each other.

Interestingly, it’s not one of the sprinter teams who have caused the gap to suddenly plummet, but Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé. They must be riding for German Nicolás Tivani, who needs only one point on the upcoming climb to take the lead in the mountains classification.

60KM REMAINING

They've now reached the bottom of the descent, and will now undertake a flat run-in before taking on the next climb, in about 15km.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

70KM REMAINING Just one minute now for the break, as they continue to descend.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here are the riders in the day's break, who's lead has continued to fall on the current descent. It's now down to just over one minute.

Stage three of the Vuelta a Andalucia has wrapped up - here’s what went down.

80KM REMAINING The gap has gone again, to 1-30, but the leaders now have a lengthy descent to try and build it up again.

The leading group mostly stayed together on the climb, apart from Oliveira, who has been dropped.

The breakaway have reached the top, with Johnson leading ahead of Ribeiro and Pinheiro for the KOM points.

The gap has remained stable so far on the climb, hovering around 2-30.

They will be climbing for 6.2km, at an average of 4.4%.

90KM REMAINING The break extended their lead a little to 2-30 on the descent, but are climbing again now.

A reminder of the ten riders up the road Callum Johnson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) Gonçalo Oliveira (Anicolor / Tien 21) Bruno Silva (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling) Ivo Pinheiro (FEIRENSE - BEECELER) Carlos Miguel Salgueiro (APHotels & Resorts / Tavira / SC Farense) Noah Campos (GI Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) André Ribeiro (GI Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) João Oliveira (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car César Fonte (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista)

The riders are about to head down a short descent, taking them to the foot of the day’s first official climb, the category three Mercador.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's race leader Jan Christen in the bunch with his UAE Team Emirates teammates, for whom this has been a comfortable day defending the yellow jersey.

100KM REMAINING The uphill has been tough for the break, who have conceded lots of time to the peloton. The gap has plummeted from 4 minutes to 2-25.

Intermarché - Wanty are doing most of the work on this uphill, and have upped the pace. They seem intent on making the race hard for the others, and in favour of their man Girmay.

Arnaud De Lie is another rider worth looking out for in the finale. With only one week to go until Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he was so impressive two years, he’ll want to be coming into form by now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

110KM REMAINING Four minutes now for the break, who are about to start ascending another unofficial climb.

Another rider to look out for the finale today is Wout van Aert. Talking at the start of the stage, he confirmed his intentions of doing a sprint today.

120KM REMAINING Momentum has swing back towards the leading ten, whose lead is now up to 3-45 - the highest it's been all day.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's James Shaw at the front of the peloton, doing the pulling for his EF Educaton-EasyPost sprinter teammate Madis Mihkels.

EF Education-EasyPost are also backing youth, in 21 year-old Madis Mihkels. The team were also prominent at the front two days ago, but Mihkels was unable to sprint after the chaos at the end - it’ll be fascinating to see how he goes today, and if he can live up to his team's faith.

Cofidis must be confident in the chances of Fretin winning a sprint, given the way he was victorious on his first race day of the season, at Clasica de Almeria. For a small team like Cofidis, a sprinter who can reliably deliver victories is gold dust, and they might have found just that in the 23-year-old.

130KM REMAINING Their work at the front of the peloton has brought the gap down to 2-45. The break isn’t being allowed much leeway.

This could be a stage well-suited to Girmay. Though the terrain isn’t tough enough for any sprinters to be dropped, the rolling roads could wear their legs out more than the superior climber Girmay, leaving him fresher for the finale.

Intermarché - Wanty, Cofidis and EF Education-EasyPost are pulling at the front of the peloton suggesting they have confidence in their respective leaders Biniam Girmay, Milan Fretin and Madis Mihkels.

140KM REMAINING The uphill stretch hasn't made any different to the gap, which remains at 3-20.

The terrain is a little tricker now, as the riders make their way up an uncategorised climb.They won’t descend the other side of it, either, instead going along a false flat for a long time, then climbing another uncategorised climb. Nothing too difficult, but it will sap the legs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we wait for the action to get going here, have a read of our report on today’s eventful UAE Tour stage.

150KM REMAINING As the race heads along a flat nothwards section, the gap is holding steady, at about 3-15.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

160KM REMAINING Still about a 3 minute lead for the breakaway. The race is settled.

There are cloudier skies than the previous two days, but it's still pleasantly warm, with temperature just shy of 20 degrees. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All of them are Portuguese, apart from the Brit Johnson, who is also the highest placed rider at a distant 9.14. So nothing for the peloton to worry about.

Here are the ten riders leading the race at the moment: Callum Johnson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) Gonçalo Oliveira (Anicolor / Tien 21) Bruno Silva (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling) Ivo Pinheiro (FEIRENSE - BEECELER) Carlos Miguel Salgueiro (APHotels & Resorts / Tavira / SC Farense) Noah Campos (GI Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) André Ribeiro (GI Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) João Oliveira (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car César Fonte (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista)

170KM REMAINING The peloton are happy with the make-up of this group. They've sat up, and allowed the gap to grow to 3 minutes already.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Jan Christen in the leader's yellow jersey at the start of the day, with teammate João Almeida in the green points jersey.

We’ll have a full run-down of the breakaway group soon, but it’s made up almost exclusively of Portuguese riders.

That gap has quickly grown up to about 1-30. The break of the day has been formed.

Ten riders have got up the road, and they have a lead of 20 seconds.

His hopes are short lived, as he's bright back.

Carlos Miguel Salgueiro is the first rider to try and get up the road.

184KM REMAINING And they're off!

Back to today, and the riders have just set off from the unofficial start and making their way through a short neutralised zone.

Visma’s loss was UAE Team Emirates' gain. Jan Christen reiterated his huge potential by taking stage victory and the overall lead on the summit, paralleling what teammate Tadej Pogačar did at the same age at this race six years ago. Ever the fickle sport, it’s tempting to already talk him up as ‘the next Pogačar’? Not only that, João Almeida finished second for the team, and their other young super-talent António Morgado was fifth. They have firm control of this race.

Visma-Lease a Bike were certainly expecting better, as was clear from the fact they had their riders lead the bunch all day. DS Arthur van Dongen said afterwards that their plan was executed fine, but Vingegaard simply didn’t have the legs in the finale.

Reflecting back on yesterday, it was arguably the most surprising result of the season so far. Cycling in the past few years has often been quite predictable, with a small elite of riders dominating every race they appear in -.of which Jonas Vingegaard is one. Yesterday, however, Vingegaard looked human, and was unable to drop his rivals in the finale and finished down in sixth.

That said, the parcours isn’t quite as flat as the opening day, and isn’t straightforward for the sprinters. Whether or not this does indeed end in a bunch sprint could depend on the quality of the break that gets away at the start of the day - a big group of strong puncheurs could be hard to bring back.

After the GC race kicked off yesterday, stage three is poised to be a day for the sprinters - and hopefully one in which they actually get to sprint, unlike on stage one.