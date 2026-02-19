Volta ao Algarve stage 2 LIVE: João Almeida and Juan Ayuso poised to face-off at race’s Queen Stage

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Paul Magnier at the start, resplendent in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some housekeeping from yesterday’s stage - Santiago Mesa was relegated from 5th to 157th at the finish, having nearly caused Arnaud De Lie to crash, bumping the latter up to fifth.

The summit finish will be Alto da Fóia, a mountain familiar from previous editions of the Volta ao Algarve as the destination of the second stage. Averaging 6.2% and lasting a lengthy 8.8km, it will be the toughest climb most of the riders competing have faced so far this season.

Magnier won’t remain in the leader’s jersey by the end of the day, however. It might only be stage two, but the severity of the summit finish makes this the race’s Queen Stage, which will prompt all of the GC hopefuls into action.

Paul Magnier wears the leader’s jersey today after his excellent sprint finish yesterday, against an illustrious field of sprinters that also included Jasper Philipsen. It felt like a statement result from the young Frenchman, and a sign that his talent is blossoming yet more in this new season. Volta ao Algarve: Paul Magnier rockets to stage 1 victory as Soudal-QuickStep control final kilometre

Hello and welcome to stage two of the Volta ao Algarve!