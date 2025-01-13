Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia Women for a second year in a row

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Women 2025 overview Date July 6 - July 13, 2025 Start location Bergamo Finish location Imola Distance 939.6km Category UCI Women's WorldTour Previous winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek)

2025 Giro d'Italia Women results

Image 1 of 8 Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia Women for a second year in a row in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ takes race lead with second-place finish on summit of Monte Nerone (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Liane Lippert beat Pauliena Rooijakkers to stage 6 victory (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Sarah Gigante wins stage 4 at Pianezze (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Anna Henderson of Lidl - Trek wins stage 2 and with that takes the overall lead in the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 8: Elisa Longo Borghini seals overall win as Liane Lippert triumphs on final stage

After taking the race lead on Saturday's queen stage, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) successfully defended the pink jersey on stage 8 and won her second consecutive Giro d'Italia Women. On a challenging final stage from Forlì to Imola, the Italian Champion finished fourth behind her main adversary, Marlen Reusser (Movistar), who completed the week 18 seconds back in second overall.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) outsprinted Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) for the stage victory after 134km that concluded inside the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack.

Stage 7: Elisa Longo Borghini seizes race lead as Sarah Gigante solos to victory on Monte Nerone

The mountainous stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia Women was won by Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal), who took her second mountain stage of the race, but it was Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) who was the big winner by moving into the overall lead.

The Italian champion attacked with her UAE Team ADQ teammate Silvia Persico from the peloton on a descent with 22km to go, and then Gigante sailed past Longo Borghini with 2.5km to go for a solo stage victory. Longo Borghini, however, moved past Reusser in the GC standings for the top spot, and Gigante moved back to third overall, 1:11 behind Longo Borghini.

Stage 6: Liane Lippert takes first victory in a year as Pauliena Rooijakkers makes GC gains

Stage 6 took the Giro back into the hills for a tough and attacking day of racing, with the decisive moves coming in the final 50km. After bridging up to a late breakaway, Liane Lippert (Movistar) went on the attack with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) and outsprinted her on the line to take her first win since stage 6 of last year's Giro.

Behind, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) tried to test race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar), but couldn't make any difference and they finished together with Reusser retaining pink. The biggest change on GC was Rooijakkers climbing up to fourth overall, leaving the real overall battle for the tough final two stages.

Stage 5: Lorena Wiebes blasts to second victory of 2025 race as echelons spark major GC changes

A major echelon split mid-stage did not stop Lorena Wiebes (SDWorx-Protime) from clinching her second sprint victory of the race in three days, whilst also sparking some big changes on GC.



Both race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and her closest pursuer overall, defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) were present in the 15 rider move that sheered away 53 kilometres from the finish, and which gained around 90 seconds by the finish. But Stage 4 winner Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) was not, with Anna van der Breggen (SDWorx-ProTime) moving into Gigante's spot on the provisional podium. Meanwhile, Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) moved up to fourth on GC, as well as multiple other riders shifting position in the top ten overall.



Stage 4: Sarah Gigante scores biggest career win on Pianezze summit finish as Marlen Reusser retakes maglia rosa

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia that finished atop the 11.2km climb to Pianezze, winning by 25 seconds from reigning champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) after attacking 1.7km from the finish.

25 seconds after Gigante crossed the line, Longo Borghini outsprinted Marlen Reusser (Movistar) for second place, but the Swiss rider is now back in the maglia rosa of race leader.

Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins crash-marred finale, Anna Henderson maintains lead

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) secured the stage 3 victory after a chaotic and crash-marred sprint into Trento. The Dutch rider outpowered runner-up Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) to the line, while her teammate and World Champion Lotte Kopecky finished third on the day.

There were no changes to the overall classification, and Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) will wear the malia rosa into the mountainous stage 4 on Wednesday.

Stage 2: Anna Henderson claims maiden WorldTour victory and takes pink jersey on uphill finish to Aprica

Great Britain's Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) took the stage win and the pink jersey on stage 2, winning a two-up sprint against Dilyxine Miermont (Ceratizit) after the pair attacked 40km from the finish. Finishing uphill in Aprica, it looked like the GC group could catch the leaders, but a lack of cohesion saw them finish not only ahead for the win, but far enough ahead that Henderson claimed the maglia rosa from Reusser, who finished in the main GC group.

Stage 1: Marlen Reusser captures opening time trial and first race lead

Swiss National Time Trial Champion Marlen Reusser (Movistar) has scorched her way to a narrow but convincing victory for the opening lead of the Giro d'Italia Women. On a short but technically demanding 14.2 kilometre time trial through the northern Italian city of Bergamo, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) into second place, 12 seconds back, and defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) into third, 16 seconds down.

2025 Giro d'Italia Women Information

The Giro d'Italia Women will embark on its 36th edition held from July 6-13, 2025. It is the second year that the event is managed by RCS Sport as the race is set to cover eight days of racing across Italy.

The official route was revealed to include an individual time trial and include two flat stages, three medium mountain stages, and two high mountain stages.

The Giro d'Italia Women is a long-running women's stage race which has carved a niche as one of the most prestigious women's events in the world. It is the only women's event that has traditionally covered 10 days of racing and includes many iconic mountain passes. The race will celebrate its 36th anniversary in 2025 and will cover eight days of racing.

La Vuelta Femenina, the Giro d'Italia Women and the Tour de France Femmes are the three biggest stage races on the Women's WorldTour calendar. The Vuelta kicks off the women's Grand Tours in May, while the Giro d'Italia will be held in early July, and the Tour de France Femmes return to its late-July spot on the international calendar.

The Giro d'Italia Women returned to the Women's WorldTour in 2022 after being downgraded in 2021 for not offering live broadcasting of the race in 2020.

The Giro d'Italia Women was organised by PMG Sport/Starlight, an organization that took over the women's stage race in 2021 and 2022 from long-time organiser Giuseppe Rivolta. However, starting in 2024, RCS Sport will take over the organization of the Giro d'Italia Donne for a four-year term ending in 2027.

The Giro d'Italia Women has been officially rebranded as the Giro d'Italia Women in its first year organised by RCS Sport 2024.

Cyclingnews will highlight key feature stories ahead of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women that include a look at the major talking points, exclusive interviews, race reports, news, analysis and galleries. We also highlight the major contenders of the eight-day race and a look at the history of iconic ascents at the Giro d'Italia Women throughout its 36-year history.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

2025 Giro d'Italia Women Contenders

The Italian Grand Tour will once again offer the peloton a demanding race routed through some of the toughest mountain passes the cycling-friendly country has to offer, this time showcasing three summit finishes – Aprica, Valdobbiadene and Monte Nerone – and 14,300m of elevation gain to help decide who will become the new overall champion.

There will be plenty of riders to watch and storylines to follow during the eight-day event, from Marianne Vos' attempt to add to her record 32 career stage wins at the Italian Grand Tour to the return of a four-time GC winner. With the full team rosters only recently confirmed, Cyclingnews examines the riders who are in the hunt for the maglia rosa.

2025 Giro d'Italia Women Route

The Giro d’Italia Women route traditionally caters to the most powerful riders who can cover both relentlessly steep pitches to long high-mountain terrain.

RCS Sport has taken over the management of the event and announced the details of the official route in January 13.



The route will bring the peloton across 919.2km and 14,300m of elevation gain with a major mountain pass at Passo del Tonale, an ascent that will mark the Cima Alfonsina Strada, and three summit finishes at Aprica, Valdobbiadene and Monte Nerone.

Click here for the full details of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women route with maps and profiles.

Giro d'Italia Women History

In the Giro d'Italia's more than three-decade-long history, some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.

Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guarnier won in 2016. Now retired Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) won the race four times, in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Two three-time winners, both from the Netherlands, are expected to be on the start this year: Marianne Vos (2011, 2012, 2014) and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023).

In 2024, Elisa Longo Borghini became the first Italian to win the Giro d'Italia Women since five-time winner Fabiana Luperini last won the title 16 years ago in 2008, and added her name to a list of compatriots to have won the race that also includes Maria Canins, Roberta Bonanomi, and Michela Fanini.

2025 Giro d'Italia Women schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally CEST - Local Time Date Stage Start time Finish time July 6, 2025 Stage 1 11:35 14:30 July 7, 2025 Stage 2 11:35 14:25 July 8, 2025 Stage 3 11:15 14:30 July 9, 2025 Stage 4 10:25 14:30 July 10, 2025 Stage 5 11:30 14:30 July 11, 2025 Stage 6 9:40 14:30 July 12, 2025 Stage 7 10:20 14:30 July 13, 2025 Stage 8 10:40 14:30

Giro d'Italia Women 2025 start list

